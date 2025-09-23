Food & Drink

Lamb & Feta Balls With Tomatoes On Greek Yoghurt Recipe


By Angela Casley
Crisp toast will make the perfect pairing for this dippable plate. Photo / Babiche Martens

Try these lamb and feta balls for the ultimate comfort meal.

This is a great recipe to double and freeze, so you can pull it out for another day. It’s also ideal for feeding a crowd. It could be baked in the oven if needed.

LAMB AND FETA BALLS WITH TOMATOES ON GREEK YOGHURT

Serves 4
400g lamb mince

1 red onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ cup chopped rosemary leaves

100g crumbled feta

1 Tbsp olive oil

390g tin diced tomatoes

¼ tsp salt and pepper

1 cup basil leaves

1 ½ cups thick Greek yoghurt
To serve

Bread or toast
  1. Place the mince, half the chopped onion, one clove of garlic, rosemary, feta, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Take a tablespoon and roll into balls.
  2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the remaining onion and garlic, then cook for 5 minutes.
  3. Stir in the tomatoes and simmer – season with salt and pepper. Fold through one cup of basil.
  4. Brown the meatballs and add them to the tomatoes.
  5. When ready to serve, spread the yoghurt on a plate using the back of a spoon. Top with the tomatoes and meatballs. Sprinkle the remaining basil over the dish.
  6. Serve bread or toast alongside to scoop up the goodness.

