Try these lamb and feta balls for the ultimate comfort meal.
This is a great recipe to double and freeze, so you can pull it out for another day. It’s also ideal for feeding a crowd. It could be baked in the oven if needed.
LAMB AND FETA BALLS WITH TOMATOES ON GREEK YOGHURT Serves 4
400g lamb mince 1 red onion, chopped 4 cloves garlic, crushed ¼ cup chopped rosemary leaves 100g crumbled feta 1 Tbsp olive oil 390g tin diced tomatoes ¼ tsp salt and pepper 1 cup basil leaves 1 ½ cups thick Greek yoghurt
To serve Bread or toast
- Place the mince, half the chopped onion, one clove of garlic, rosemary, feta, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Take a tablespoon and roll into balls.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the remaining onion and garlic, then cook for 5 minutes.
- Stir in the tomatoes and simmer – season with salt and pepper. Fold through one cup of basil.
- Brown the meatballs and add them to the tomatoes.
- When ready to serve, spread the yoghurt on a plate using the back of a spoon. Top with the tomatoes and meatballs. Sprinkle the remaining basil over the dish.
- Serve bread or toast alongside to scoop up the goodness.