This quick bruschetta recipe is perfect for a fuss-free brunch.
These make for a very quick and tasty brunch or snack! Mix the goat’s cheese beforehand so it’s ready to use at any moment. Here, I have made one omelette and cut it into pieces, but you could add
8 thick slices of sourdough, toasted
Omelette
1 Tbsp butter
3 eggs, whisked
¼ cup water
Salt and pepper
2 tsp chopped tarragon
- Combine the goat’s cheese, cream cheese, and lemon zest in a bowl with a grind of black pepper.
- Whisk the eggs, water, salt, pepper, and tarragon in a bowl for the omelette. Heat the butter in a frying pan until it froths. Cook the omelette until set, then flip on to a plate.
- Spread the toasts with goat’s cheese, top with a slice of omelette. Decorate with tarragon flowers.