Food & Drink

Goat’s Cheese & Tarragon Omelette Bruschetta


Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
This is a bright breakfast to wake up to. Photo / Babiche Martens

This quick bruschetta recipe is perfect for a fuss-free brunch.

These make for a very quick and tasty brunch or snack! Mix the goat’s cheese beforehand so it’s ready to use at any moment. Here, I have made one omelette and cut it into pieces, but you could add

GOAT’S CHEESE AND TARRAGON OMELETTE BRUSCHETTA

Serves 8
100g soft goat’s cheese

50g cream cheese

1 tsp finely grated lemon zest

Black pepper

Garnish with tarragon flowers.

8 thick slices of sourdough, toasted

Omelette

1 Tbsp butter

3 eggs, whisked

¼ cup water

Salt and pepper

2 tsp chopped tarragon

  1. Combine the goat’s cheese, cream cheese, and lemon zest in a bowl with a grind of black pepper.
  2. Whisk the eggs, water, salt, pepper, and tarragon in a bowl for the omelette. Heat the butter in a frying pan until it froths. Cook the omelette until set, then flip on to a plate.
  3. Spread the toasts with goat’s cheese, top with a slice of omelette. Decorate with tarragon flowers.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5