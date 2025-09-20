Make your own healthy, nutty loaf of bread at home.
Two slices of this loaf will keep you going, it is seriously wholesome.
PUMPKIN AND SEED BREAD Makes one loaf
120g linseed ¼ cup chia seeds ½ cup pumpkin seeds ½ cup sunflower seeds 1 Tbsp sesame seeds 1 cup rolled oats ½ cup ground almonds 1 tsp salt 1 cup grated pumpkin 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 cup water
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a litre load tin with paper.
- Add the linseed, chia, pumpkin, sunflower, sesame seeds, rolled oats, almonds, salt, and grated pumpkin to a large bowl.
- Combine the water and oil, then mix in the dried ingredients. Let it sit for 20 minutes before pouring into the tin. Bake for 1 hour or until a skewer comes out clean.
- Allow it to cool in the tin before removing and slicing