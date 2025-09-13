Put that bag of spinach in the fridge to good use with nine of our favourite spinach recipes.

Spinach is one of those versatile greens that belongs in every kitchen. Mild in flavour but packed with nutrients, it can be enjoyed raw in crisp salads, quickly wilted into pasta or curries, or baked into savoury pies and tarts.

This super green is also packed with nutrients and is an easy way to add a generous dose of vitamins and colour to your meals.

Here are some of our favourite spinach recipes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Vibrant greens and fresh herbs meet pasta comfort in this hearty and healthy dish. This one is a crowd-pleaser, and a great way to get greens into the kids.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Spinach and ricotta are a classic pair, and work especially well in this delicious tart. Fresh or frozen spinach can be used here, and the wholemeal tart shell is an extra health tick. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Beef mince and shredded spinach turn this warming broth into a beautiful meal. Served with torn flatbreads for scooping out the koftas, it’s both fun and delicious.

Photo / James Murphy

This rustic, Greek-style pie recipe is from Rick Stein’s Food Stories and uses crispy filo pastry and vegetarian cheese.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Turn that bag of spinach sitting in the fridge into a beautiful, tasty meal. Shredded cooked chicken, crispy noodles, and a zesty orange dressing make this salad sing.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

This soup is full of warming spices – perfect for the cooler weather. If you don’t have time to make your own naan bread, buy some to add for dipping, alongside a dollop of Greek yoghurt.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The perfect addition to your first Spring picnic, some of this torte can be prepared the day before. Delicious served warm or cold.

Photo / David Loftus

Forget potato – spinach is the hero in this simple-to-prepare gnocchi recipe. Just don’t forget to squeeze out the excess liquid from the cooked spinach.

Photo / Babiche Martens