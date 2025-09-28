If you love a bit of heat, don’t skimp on the chilli oil.
These crispy pancakes are incredibly quick and highly versatile for lunch, dinner or a quick post-school snack.
PORK MINCE AND VEGETABLE CRISPY PANCAKES Makes 2
100g pork mince ¼ tsp five spice ½ tsp salt and pepper ½ cup flour ½ cup water 3 cups shredded cabbage 2 cups grated carrot ½ cup chopped jalapenos 4 rounds of large rice paper Chilli oil to serve
- Place the pork mince, five spice, salt and pepper into a bowl.
- Combine the flour and water in another bowl, then add the cabbage, carrot, jalapenos and pork mince, and mash it all together.
- On a clean bench, place two rice papers. Spread the mixture between the two.
- Heat one tablespoon of oil evenly in a large frying pan. Get it nice and hot, then move one rice paper to the pan. Cook for 5-6 minutes. Place a plain rice paper on top. Flip and cook for another few minutes on the other side.
- Slide out on to a board, cut into wedges and serve with chilli oil on the side.