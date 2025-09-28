Food & Drink

Pork Mince & Vegetable Crispy Pancake Recipe


By Angela Casley
Chilli oil is a must-have accompaniment for this pancake recipe. Photo / Babiche Martens

If you love a bit of heat, don’t skimp on the chilli oil.

These crispy pancakes are incredibly quick and highly versatile for lunch, dinner or a quick post-school snack.

PORK MINCE AND VEGETABLE CRISPY PANCAKES

Makes 2
100g pork mince

¼ tsp five spice

½ tsp salt and pepper

½ cup flour

½ cup water

3 cups shredded cabbage

2 cups grated carrot

½ cup chopped jalapenos

4 rounds of large rice paper

Chilli oil to serve
  1. Place the pork mince, five spice, salt and pepper into a bowl.
  2. Combine the flour and water in another bowl, then add the cabbage, carrot, jalapenos and pork mince, and mash it all together.
  3. On a clean bench, place two rice papers. Spread the mixture between the two.
  4. Heat one tablespoon of oil evenly in a large frying pan. Get it nice and hot, then move one rice paper to the pan. Cook for 5-6 minutes. Place a plain rice paper on top. Flip and cook for another few minutes on the other side.
  5. Slide out on to a board, cut into wedges and serve with chilli oil on the side.

