Mediterranean flavours shine in these tasty chicken thighs.
This recipe keeps the chicken nice and moist. Of course, change it up to suit your family’s tastes. While these cook, you could make a potato mash or prepare orzo or rice to serve alongside.
OLIVE AND LEMON STUFFED CHICKEN THIGHS Serves 4
8 boneless chicken thighs
Filling ½ onion, grated 1 clove garlic, crushed 3 slices of bread 1 egg Zest of 1 lemon ¼ cup chopped sundried tomatoes ¼ cup pitted olives ¼ cup fresh thyme leaves ½ tsp salt and pepper 1 cup chicken stock
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Combine the onion, garlic and bread in a blender and blitz. Add the egg, zest, tomatoes, olives, thyme, salt and pepper and blitz once or twice.
- Line the chicken thighs on a clean board — evenly spread the stuffing between them.
- Roll and stick with a skewer. Place them snugly into an oven-proof dish. Pour over the chicken stock and add a little extra salt and pepper. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through.
- Serve with a side of your choice.