Want to level up an iconic favourite? Here’s how.
Prepare this a day in advance to allow the flavours to develop. It’s a simple, homemade classic dip. If you like, add an extra dash of Tabasco, and it’s compulsory to have some chips to dip. But feel free to
CLASSIC KIWI DIP
- Warm the oil in a medium-sized frying pan. Add the onion and cook gently for 10 minutes until soft and golden. Pour in the vinegar and sugar, cooking until the liquid has evaporated. Remove and cool.
- Beat the cream cheese and sour cream until smooth. Add the onions, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, salt, pepper and a dash of Tabasco.
- Stir through the chives and a squeeze of lemon.
- Serve with crispy vegetables and chips.