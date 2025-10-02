Comfort food isn’t solely reserved for winter. Revive this 80s favourite for spring dinners.
The aim when preparing this dish is to prevent butter oozing out of the chicken while cooking, so ensure it is well chilled before getting started. Use a toothpick to seal the chicken, then remove
CHICKEN KIEV
Serves 4
4 x 150g chicken breasts 50g butter, room temperature 2 cloves garlic, grated 1 tsp lemon zest ½ cup chopped parsley Freshly ground pepper 2 cups dried breadcrumbs 1 egg, whisked with 1 Tbsp water 1 tsp salt Flour for dusting Toothpick to secure Oil for cooking
- Mix the butter, garlic, zest, parsley, and pepper in a bowl. Divide into four equal portions and chill in the fridge until firm.
- Make a good-sized slit in the long side of the chicken breast, without cutting right through. Place a piece of chilled butter into each slit. Secure with a toothpick.
- Season the egg. Dust the chicken breasts with flour. Dip them in the egg and coat generously with breadcrumbs. Place them on a plate, cover, and refrigerate until ready to cook.
- Preheat the oven to 180 °C.
- Heat ½ cm of oil in a frying pan. Brown the chicken on each side, then bake for 20 minutes until cooked.
- Enjoy hot.