Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

The Bear star serving up global flavours

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read
Sichuan Chilli Oil Smashed Cucumber Salad and Soy-Cured Egg from Matty Matheson's new book Soups, Salads, Sandwiches by Matty Matheson (Murdoch Books RRP $55). Photos / supplied

Sichuan Chilli Oil Smashed Cucumber Salad and Soy-Cured Egg from Matty Matheson's new book Soups, Salads, Sandwiches by Matty Matheson (Murdoch Books RRP $55). Photos / supplied

Sichuan Chilli Oil Smashed Cucumber Salad and Soy-Cured Egg

This is just one of the best things ever. The textures and tastes set you up for a perfect meal. Normally, smashed cucumbers are served simply as a side to just nibble on while you’re waiting for noodles or dumplings to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener