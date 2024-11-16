Advertisement
Want your veges to stayer fresher for longer? Why storage matters

Jennifer Bowden
By
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Nutrient losses in the fridge vary between veges, but the right storage conditions will help. Photo / Getty Images

Question: Lots of recipes, from soups to frittatas, encourage us to use up forgotten “tired” vegetables such as carrots, pumpkin, cabbage, etc. We’re told greens quickly lose nutritional value, but what about root veges? Does soup boiled for ages or frittata made with tired veges have any food value?

Save

