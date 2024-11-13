Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Food guilt is so last year! Tips for savouring every bite at summer parties

Jennifer Bowden
By
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Nutritionist Jennifer Bowden says we should allow ourselves the freedom to savour the exciting flavours and experiences of summer. Photo / Getty Images

Nutritionist Jennifer Bowden says we should allow ourselves the freedom to savour the exciting flavours and experiences of summer. Photo / Getty Images

Summer parties are all sunshine, laughs and the inevitable buffet-table dilemma. But here’s the good news: you don’t need a “should” and “shouldn’t” checklist to enjoy them.

Instead of restrictions and navigating a minefield of “guilt-free” plates, let’s dive into some feel-good, no-stress tips to savour every bite and sip

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener