Food guilt is so last year! Tips for savouring every bite at summer parties

Nutritionist Jennifer Bowden says we should allow ourselves the freedom to savour the exciting flavours and experiences of summer. Photo / Getty Images

Summer parties are all sunshine, laughs and the inevitable buffet-table dilemma. But here’s the good news: you don’t need a “should” and “shouldn’t” checklist to enjoy them.

Instead of restrictions and navigating a minefield of “guilt-free” plates, let’s dive into some feel-good, no-stress tips to savour every bite and sip this summer. Because when it comes to good times, the only thing you should overdo is the fun.

Savour the season: How we approach the summer party season can impact our eating habits. Worrying about healthy eating and sticking rigidly to hard-line food rules while navigating summer parties can lead to a seesaw of out-of-control eating and drinking at parties, followed by guilt and trying to “make up” for those excesses with restrictive eating. Rather than getting into an unpleasant cycle of binging and restriction, focus on giving yourself the freedom to enjoy food and learn how to listen to your body with these helpful tips.

Fuel up first: Don’t starve yourself during the day to enjoy extra food at a party. Studies show that being over-hungry increases the chances of overeating at the next meal, and it certainly doesn’t help your decision-making ability, as anyone who has done their supermarket shopping while hungry will attest. So, eat regular quantities of food during the day, and if your party meal will be served later during the event, consider eating a snack right before the party to prevent over-hunger.

Stay Hydrated: Keep a fun drink in hand -- like sparkling water with fresh fruit or a non-alcoholic cocktail. Keeping hydrated during summer parties is vital, especially if you’re going to drink alcohol, which has a diuretic effect. Ideally, alternate alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic options.

Avoid mindless snacking: You’re more likely to mindlessly snack on nibbles if positioned right next to the snack table. So, either adopt a more mindful approach to snacking or put physical distance between yourself and the snack table to reduce mindless eating. The greater the distance, the less likely you are to keep snacking.

Eat what you love: Ditch the “good” and “bad” food labels and enjoy those unique summer dishes and traditional family favourites. Survey the whole buffet, then dish up your favourites onto your plate first. Research shows that even when we feel full, if faced with our favourite foods, we’ll overeat in order to taste them. So, to prevent the cycle of overeating, guilt and restriction, eat what tastes and feels satisfying first.

Eat slowly and mindfully: Remember to savour your food, enjoy the flavours, and chew it properly; often, we barely taste our food as we eat so hurriedly. Then, take a moment during the meal to check in with your hunger – are you still hungry or starting to feel full? Contrary to outdated parenting rules, you don’t need to finish everything on your plate. Instead, honour your body and stop eating when you feel full.

Include some protein and fats: Adding foods such as hummus, nuts, or chicken nibbles to your party snack selection, along with meat, fish, chicken or legumes to main party meals will ensure they are more satiating. Starchy foods such as crackers, chips and potato dishes won’t fill you up or provide lasting energy.

Enjoy vibrant summer fruit and vegetables: Berries, stone fruit and other summer fruits are a delicious and nutritious option, along with seasonal vegetables such as asparagus and salad greens. Make the most of the season and enjoy antioxidant-rich produce as a healthy foundation for your party meals.

Keep active: We’re fortunate that our Christmas holidays coincide with summer, so we can easily get outdoors for a walk in a park or on a beach, or even some backyard cricket. Walking after a meal improves insulin sensitivity and helps to keep blood glucose levels down. So, have fun, unwind, play with the kids’ new toys and help your body digest all that delicious party food.

Embrace a flexible, mindful approach to food this summer party season rather than getting caught up in restrictive rules and guilt, because food guilt is so last year. Instead, allow yourself the freedom to savour the exciting flavours and experiences of summer. And remember that, ultimately, the whole point of parties is for friends and family to enjoy time together -- because summer is all about making memories, not food regrets