Love leftovers? What to do with surplus canned beans and pulses

Unlike delicate greens, legumes fare much better after freezing. Photo / Getty Images

Question:

I often end up with leftover portions of canned beans or pulses in the fridge. Is it okay to freeze them and, if so, for how long? Do they need to be left in some brine or rinsed and drained first?

Answer:

While it’s true that you can freeze almost any food, the real question is whether you’ll be satisfied with the quality once it’s defrosted. Anyone who has mistakenly frozen lettuce at the back of an old refrigerator knows this all too well – the result is a limp, watery mass, barely recognisable as the crisp, green leaves you once had.

But unlike delicate greens, legumes fare much better after freezing. It’s important, however, to know the best practices to maintain their taste and texture.

In general, the freshness and quality of foods when they’re frozen influences the quality of the thawed food. So, foods frozen in peak condition will emerge in a better state than those frozen near the end of their shelf life. This means the decision to freeze foods is best made sooner rather than later.

Freezing leftover tinned legumes such as beans, lentils and chickpeas is a great way to reduce waste and store them for later use. But you may notice a slight change in texture, especially if they are left frozen for longer periods. Follow these general guidelines to boost the quality of your frozen legumes:

Drain & Rinse

Drain the liquid from the tin and rinse the legumes under cold water. The liquid can be quite salty or thick, which may affect the legumes’ texture or flavour when frozen.

Freeze in portions

Divide your leftover legumes (or other foods) into portions you typically use in your meals. This way, you can defrost only what you need.

Use freezer-safe containers

Store the legumes in airtight, freezer-safe containers or resealable plastic bags. Squeeze as much air as possible out of the bag to avoid freezer burn.

Boost freezing speed

To preserve food quality, freeze it quickly to prevent large ice crystals forming, which can damage the food’s texture. Lay legumes flat in a single layer inside a freezer bag for faster freezing. For other foods, such as meat, keep them no thicker than 5cm to freeze within 2 hours. You can rearrange your freezer to allow single-layer freezing, then restack once frozen.

Label and date

Label your containers with the date of freezing. Tinned legumes can be frozen for up to 2-3 months for best quality, but potentially up to 6 months.

Freezing liquid

If you want to freeze them in liquid, add a bit of water to prevent the legumes from drying out.

Defrosting

When you’re ready to use them, thaw the legumes in the fridge overnight or use them directly in soups or stews, as they will quickly heat up.

You can also use this method with other foods made from legumes, such as hummus, which typically has a short refrigerator shelf life. It freezes pretty well, though its texture may change slightly upon thawing. Ideally, separate out the portion of hummus for freezing immediately after opening the package, rather than leaving it for several days opened in the fridge. Hummus can expand as it freezes, so leave some space at the top of the container to prevent any mess or container damage. Once defrosted, stir it well, as it may have separated slightly. If it seems dry, add a splash of water or olive oil to restore its original creaminess.

By following these easy steps, your legumes will likely retain good texture and flavour when thawed, so you not only reduce waste but also have a handy supply of beans, lentils or chickpeas the next time you need some.