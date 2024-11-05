Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Health

Love leftovers? What to do with surplus canned beans and pulses

Jennifer Bowden
By
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Unlike delicate greens, legumes fare much better after freezing. Photo / Getty Images

Question:

I often end up with leftover portions of canned beans or pulses in the fridge. Is it okay to freeze them and, if so, for how long? Do they need to be left in some brine or rinsed and drained first?

Answer:

While it’s true that you can freeze

