Life

NZ-born chef Luke Powell shares flavoursome recipes for easy summer eating

New Zealand Listener
8 mins to read
Luke Powell's Grilled Octopus. Photo / Alicia Taylor

Grilled Octopus

I’ve made this many times, in restaurants and at home. It is full of brilliant flavours and textures: charred, tender octopus, plus fresh, aromatic salsa verde and salty, earthy potatoes. I prefer to use the large, frozen octopus hands, as the freezing helps to tenderise the flesh, and

