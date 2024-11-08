Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Eastern flair: US MasterChef’s Hetal Vasavada’s brings a taste of India to traditional desserts

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read
Saffron Madeleines and Orange-Pineapple Cake. Photos / Hetal Vasavada

Saffron Madeleines and Orange-Pineapple Cake. Photos / Hetal Vasavada

Saffron Madeleines

Makes 12 madeleines

Madeleines are made with a sponge cake batter, but they are still generally considered cookies. You can serve these dusted with icing sugar, or, if you’re feeling a little extra, you can coat them in a thin shell of chocolate. Madeleines are best served the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener