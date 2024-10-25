Advertisement
Sicilian essence: A love letter to desserts from the old country

New Zealand Listener
9 mins to read
Arancine Dolci (Sweet Rice Fritters), Ricotta Pastries For Saint Agatha. (Photos / Louise Hagger)

Arancine dolce / Sweet rice fritters

You almost can’t walk down a street in Sicily’s capital, Palermo, without finding arancine. Most often, they are savoury, filled with either a meat ragù, peas and mozzarella, or ham, cheese, and béchamel (arancine al burro).

In Catania, on the eastern side of the

