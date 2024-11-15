Easy, pleasey: How to use minimal ingredients for meals with maximum impact

Taupō-based home cook Linda Duncan’s fifth book is dedicated to using a minimum of ingredients for maximum impact. Photos / supplied

Linda Duncan, founder of the World’s Easiest Recipes, speaks to Sam Clark about her new cookbook, Five Ingredients, and why we need to simplify daily cooking.

How would you describe your cooking philosophy?

I make it quite clear that I’m not an avid foodie. I don’t like recipes that consist of a lot of ingredients, or ingredients you have to go hunting for. If it’s not available at the supermarket, then it doesn’t go in the book. If I find a recipe and it’s got more than eight ingredients, I just instantly assume it’s a hassle. With this new book, it’s even more simple because you’ll already have most of them in your pantry. I think people resonate with the fact that my recipes aren’t “chef easy”. They’re “working mum with very little head space” easy.

What else can be a barrier to cooking?

I also think people get put off by too much information. I used to find this in the accounting business. A set of financial accounts – people can’t even read them because they’re so complex. And I’ll just say to them, “Look, all you need to worry about is this, this and this.” The rest doesn’t really matter. It’s all just information that bombards people. I also find in a lot of recipes that the method’s too long. Like, a whole paragraph explaining how to whip eggs and sugar. Or how to chop vegetables. When you’re cooking, you don’t want to be reading paragraph after paragraph. I try to keep the method simple, so people can just have a peek, without having to think and squint. I also make sure the font is large enough.

What advice would you give people who are struggling with cooking during the cost-of-living crisis?

I think it’s all about simplicity. We get told that we need to plan our grocery shop – I have never been able to do that. I just go to the supermarket and grab what I usually grab and go home. This book is all about adding flavour without breaking the bank, and whipping up a meal within minutes on a tight budget. My philosophy is that everybody can cook, but some people have been turned off cooking because of these other factors. It’s the same when you entertain. Don’t worry about providing a four-course dinner. People just love being invited. It’s all about getting together and having a simple meal.

What recipes are you looking forward to this summer?

It’s all about barbecues, or just stuff that you can pop into a container – because food tastes so much nicer at the beach. I’ve got a great recipe in there for kebabs. The great thing about them is you can use any cut of meat and a little goes a long way. It’s much easier than putting on a barbecue where you’re buying steaks for everybody. People all want their steaks cooked differently, and that can be quite a headache for people on the barbie – especially if the men are cooking, and they’re not used to it. So having simple kebabs really does cut down on the cost of a barbecue. Nothing brings people together like eating together. When my kids come home now with their partners, it’s one thing that I can do for them that makes them feel loved and appreciated. And that’s what food and eating together achieves for me. Without all the kerfuffle.

Sausage Pie

This pie is the perfect dish to take to your next picnic as it’s so easy to throw together and transport. It also makes the perfect summer lunch or dinner option when served with a simple salad. As with any sausage recipe, try to buy good-quality sausages from your local butcher. The sausage mixture can also be used for making sausage rolls.

Cooking time: 50-60 minutes / Prep time: 15 minutes / Serves 6

• 3 sheets frozen puff pastry, just thawed

• 800g beef sausages (about 9 sausages)

• 1 large onion, grated

• ½ cup (160g) relish or chutney

• 1 tsp curry powder

• lightly beaten egg or milk for brushing pastry (optional)

Sausage pie. Photo / Supplied

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 20x30cm baking dish and line with baking paper. Line the prepared dish with a layer of pastry, making sure it comes up the sides of the dish. You will need to use about 1½ sheets of pastry, which you can press together with your fingers at the seam.

Squeeze the sausage meat out of their casings and place into a large bowl along with the onion, relish or chutney and curry powder. Mix with your hands until the ingredients are well-combined. Transfer the sausage mixture into the pastry-lined dish and spread out evenly.

Cut the remaining pastry into thin strips and make a lattice pattern on top of the pie. Brush pastry with a little beaten egg or milk if desired. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown and the centre is cooked through.

Serve warm, or cool-to-room temperature, cover, and place in the fridge until ready to serve. It will keep in the fridge for 2 days.

Tuscan Yoghurt-marinated Chicken

If you’ve never marinated chicken in yoghurt before then you’re missing a treat. The lactic acid in the yoghurt naturally tenderises the chicken, leaving it tangy and juicy. You can use any cut of chicken in this recipe but my favourite is boneless thighs, either with or without the skin. You can cook this any number of ways, including on the BBQ or in the oven, and it’s fabulous cooked in the air fryer. Serve with any favourite vege accompaniment.

Cooking time: 20 or 30 minutes, depending on cooking method / Prep time: 10 minutes (+ 30 minutes – 3 hours marinating) / Serves 4

• ½ cup (140g) plain Greek yoghurt

• 1 tbsp finely grated lemon rind

• ¼ cup (60ml) lemon juice

• 2 tbsp Tuscan or Italian seasoning

• 3 tsp minced garlic

• 700g skinless, boneless chicken thighs

• shredded lemon rind, to serve (optional)

Tuscan Yoghurt-marinated Chicken. (Photo / Supplied)

Place the yoghurt, grated lemon rind, juice, seasoning and garlic in a large bowl and mix to combine. Add the chicken and stir to coat. Cover and marinate for at least 30 minutes, or in the fridge for up to 3 hours. If marinating for the longer time, remove from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking.

Baking in the oven

Preheat the oven to 200°C and grease a baking tray. Place chicken on the tray, leaving a gap between each piece, and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 30 minutes or until cooked through, turning halfway through cooking.

Cooking on the BBQ

Heat BBQ to medium and brush the grill plates with oil. Place chicken on the grill and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 8-10 minutes each side or until cooked through.

Cooking in the air fryer

Preheat air fryer to 180°C. Place chicken in the air fryer basket in a single layer and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes or until cooked through, turning halfway through cooking. Sprinkle with shredded lemon rind to serve.

Basque Cheesecake

Basque cheesecake is lighter in texture than the classic New York cheesecake. It’s rich, gooey and slightly caramelised around the edges. I like to serve this with plain yoghurt and fresh berries to help balance out the richness. It can be made a day or two in advance, so it’s perfect for entertaining. It does make a large dessert but you can freeze any leftovers for up to 3 months.

Prep time: 10 minutes (+ cooling) / Cooking time: 45-50 minutes (+ 3 hours chilling) / Serves 8

• 500g cream cheese, chopped, at room temperature

• 4 eggs, at room temperature

• 1 cup (220g) caster sugar

• 1 cup (250ml) cream

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• ¼ tsp salt

• plain yoghurt, blueberries and shredded lemon rind, to serve (optional)

Basque cheesecake. (Photo / Supplied)

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Grease a 20cm springform pan and line with baking paper.

Use electric beaters to beat the cream cheese until smooth.

Add the eggs one at a time, making sure each is well incorporated before adding the next one.

Add the sugar in a slow stream to ensure it is well incorporated, then add the rest of the ingredients and beat until well combined. Pour into the prepared pan.

Bake for 45-50 minutes, until the top is golden and the edges are caramelised. The centre will still be a little wobbly.

Leave in the pan to cool completely then place in the fridge to chill at least 3 hours, until ready to serve.

It is normal for the cheesecake to sink when cooling.

Serve topped with yoghurt, berries and shredded lemon rind, if using.

An edited extract from The World’s Easiest Recipes by Linda Duncan (HarperCollins NZ, RRP $45). Photo / supplied



