Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Opinion

Which market leads the charge as US falters? - Mark Lister

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

With the US market rising more than 50% in 2023 and 2024, it’s been easy to ignore the rest of the world, Mark Lister writes.

With the US market rising more than 50% in 2023 and 2024, it’s been easy to ignore the rest of the world, Mark Lister writes.

Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
Learn more
  • Bull market seems to be in Europe.
  • Renewed interest in non-US shares led to a re-rating of the European market.
  • Rebound in consumer confidence bodes well for excess savings pile in the region.
  • Tariffs could unify Europe and drive reforms.

After two consecutive years of 25% plus returns, the US sharemarket has hit a few speed bumps in 2025.

The S&P 500 index is down more than 5% so far this year, and looking wobbly as investors fret over the threat of tariffs and trade

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post