Water safety tips and reminders for Rotorua community before summer

We all have a responsibility to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe when we're at the lake. Photo / Getty Images

We will soon be springing into summer, which means lake trips, swimming and boating will be on the agenda for many as a part of the Kiwi way of life.

However, it is important to be safe as well as having fun.

Regional water safety strategy manager Dave White says people being unprepared is a common occurrence.

"We often see people on stand up paddleboards and kayaks on our lakes with no lifejackets, or boaties with no waterproof forms of communication."

Some important reminders he wants to share includes being prepared for the worst-case scenario and knowing your limits.

"It's also a good idea to tell someone where you're going and what time they can expect you back – that way if things go wrong, they can alert emergency services."

Dave also reminds people that being water safe doesn't mean you can't still have fun.

He says it's always a good idea for you and your whānau to be safe when in, on and around our waters.

"Lakes and rivers are particularly dangerous as fresh water isn't as buoyant as salt water, so we recommend knowing your limits and if you're unsure, stay out.

"When jumping from a rockface or bridge, always check the depth as there could be hidden dangers moved in place by currents."

He says parents can be bad with keeping their eyes on their phone rather than their children, and it doesn't take long for disaster to happen.

"Always keep an eye on your children, and keep under 5s within arm's reach at all times."

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard says swimming and boating on lakes is part of the Kiwi way of life, but we all have a responsibility to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe when we're at the lake.

He says lakes are cold and this presents its own unique risks, and encourages people to know the Water Safety Code.

This includes being prepared when at the lake, looking out for yourself and others, being aware of the dangers, and knowing your limits.

Being prepared when at the lakes includes checking the weather forecast before you enter the water and looking at the conditions, and knowing the conditions of the local environment – water temperature, safe swimming spots.

Also, setting rules for safe play, including how deep to venture out, and using safe and well-maintained equipment.

Daniel says the risk of drowning increases in cold water.

He encourages people to enter cold water slowly and know the cold water 1:10:1 rule if you get in trouble in cold water.

1. Float and control your breathing for one minute. Don't panic.

2. You have 10 minutes to move to land before the cold water will impair your ability to move.

3. It will take about one hour before you pass out with hypothermia if you are still in the water, or are not warmed up when out of the water. Remove wet clothing and wrap yourself or the victim in dry, water blankets, towels or clothes.

Daniel reiterates that boaties need to know the Boat Safety Code and wear a lifejacket.

Recreational boaties on the water, who are not wearing lifejackets or travelling at a safe speed, should expect to be questioned by harbourmasters and Maritime NZ as the annual No Excuses on-water compliance campaign gets underway.

The campaign, which runs from October 23 to March 31 next year, encourages boaties to wear lifejackets and travel at a safe speed. Fines of up to $300 are able to be handed out to boaties for breaches of regional council bylaws and national maritime rules.

Baz Kirk, Maritime NZ manager sector engagement and collaboration, says data from the last five years of the campaign shows that on average 95 per cent of boats have lifejackets on board.

However, the number of lifejackets being worn, when legally required, decreased from 89 per cent to 80 per cent, which is concerning, he says.

"No matter the conditions, boaties should wear a life jacket at all times. It can make the difference between life or death."

No Excuses began in the summer of 2016 with Maritime NZ and eight councils. This has increased to 18 partners in 2021.

The No Excuses campaign will run for five random days in each region over the summer season. This will not be publicised.

In addition, harbourmasters will be out on the water constantly checking on boaties to ensure they are wearing life jackets and travelling at safe speeds.

More information at www.maritimenz.govt.nz and on the Safer Boating NZ Facebook page.