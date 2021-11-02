Geothermal bore: Rotorua Energy Events centre and Sportsdrome evacuated due to high gas levels

Geothermal activity has closed Hatupatu Drive behind the Rotorua Sportsdrome.

The Rotorua Energy Events Centre and Sportsdrome have been evacuated due to high gas levels related to the geothermal activity that closed Hatupatu Rd last week.

Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement and social media post today higher than usual hydrogen sulphide levels had been detected in the area and the facilities had been closed as a precaution.

"The bore that was causing hot water and steam to come up through Hatupatu Drive last week was grouted shut yesterday, as was standard practice after an issue that can't be fixed is detected within a bore, and the surrounding area was cemented," the post said.

The cordoned off area behind the Energy Events Centre and Sportsdrome on Tuesday. Photo / Ben Fraser

"The bore had been quenched last week and had remained inactive for a number of days. However today the bore has started to heat again, and gases and steam are escaping from around the outside of the sealed area.

"Due to the hydrogen sulphide levels, the Rotorua Energy Events Centre and Sportsdrome have been evacuated as a precaution. Events scheduled in the EEC for this afternoon and tonight have been cancelled."

The council said staff and contractors were onsite trying to quench the latest activity and investigations were under way to determine what was happening.

An empty Energy Events Centre carpark on Tuesday. Photo / Ben Fraser

"The road around the bore remains closed and safety fences are still in place. The public is advised to stay well clear of the safety cordons while this work is ongoing."

"WorkSafe is onsite monitoring the situation."

Early last week the council set up bollards and cones behind the Rotorua Sportsdrome on Hatupatu Drive related to a nearby bore which was causing steam and water to come up through the road.

It was thought the event was due to a casing failure, likely caused by ground conditions in the area, council said at the time.

More to come.