Rotorua Lakes councillor Raj Kumar to open his garden during festival

Raj Kumar with a water statue of Ganesha in his garden. Photo / Jill Marshall

Raj Kumar with a water statue of Ganesha in his garden. Photo / Jill Marshall

Hafiz, a 14th-century Persian mystic and poet, said, "Plant so your own heart will grow."

Hafiz's quote could well apply to Raj Kumar who has created a private Zen-like oasis - a place to "turn off" and relax amid his busy life as a district councillor, superette owner, community advocate, husband and father.

Rotorua Lakes councillor Raj Kumar will be one of many opening their gardens to the public during the 2021 Rotorua Festival of Gardens, which runs from November 12 to 14.

In his own words, Raj says he became "intoxicated with gardening" after he and his wife Vanesha bought their home in 2013. At that time the unloved, weedy garden lacked colour, structure or any focal points.

Initially, Raj concentrated on growing vegetables, which gave him a lot of pleasure. However, as his interest in gardening grew, he realised his whole family could gain enjoyment from a garden.

He set about creating their own private space to relax in while savouring the sights, sounds and smells of the outdoors - the colour and scent of flowers, ever-present birdsong, water splashing from fountains, and fairy lights strung in the big, old yellow silk tree that attracts "millions" of bees when in flower.

It's a place that makes his heart happy.

Creating the oasis began by fencing the frontage for privacy.

The on-site "style director", aka Vanesha, then became interested in what forms, colours and types of plants, as well as other key elements, were added.

YouTube and Pinterest supplied information and inspiration for them both, and these days the couple often spend time wandering around nurseries and garden centres across the Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

The garden reflects not only their culture by way of a water statue dedicated to Ganesha, but also the fact that Raj was born surrounded by colourful tropical plants in Fiji. He wanted a garden full of colour all year round.

Exotic plants like palms (queen, nikau and banana), hibiscus, bird of paradise, pomegranate trees, olive trees, dahl plants, and curry leaves jostle for attention alongside more-traditional Kiwi choices like dahlias, tulips, camellias, magnolias, and cherry blossom trees.

There is an extensive vegetable patch, as well as citrus including blood orange, Tahitian and kaffir limes, and hybrid mandarins, along with other fruiting options like apples, plums, peaches, guavas, cranberries, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries.

Raj confesses to becoming an enthusiastic rose fancier in the three years since he planted his first ones.

The first four Iceberg standards have since been joined by another 80 roses. He explains the increase by saying, "there's something about roses that evokes your inner romantic".

His favourite is Friesia, a yellow floribunda with a "wonderful spicy fragrance" that's said to be one of the world's best yellow roses.

The keen gardener believes his green fingers were inherited from his father, who also liked getting his hands in the soil.

He adds that his father was ahead of his time as he grew Indian vegetables in a sustainable way when the family arrived in Auckland in 1989.

His late mother is also present in this garden. What their family call a "real rose" is flourishing on the boundary of their section on the edge of Springfield golf course where Raj plays when he gets a chance. It was grown from a cutting brought from her garden in Fiji.

He says gardens teach patience.

"When things go wrong you learn to move on and try a different approach. It can be hard work, but it's also rewarding."

Among the key things he's learnt are that gardeners are always willing to share knowledge and cuttings, the battle with pests and diseases is ongoing, research is worthwhile, good fertiliser is a must, and you can prune roses really hard and they'll survive. Perhaps that's why his favourite gardening tool is a pair of secateurs.

A commissioned leadlight glass piece by Henk Bissink, featuring a tui, will be installed in time for the festival, adding even more character to this already-eclectic garden.

From November 12 to November 14, people can explore the unique selection of 35-plus gardens in Rotorua and the surrounding countryside.

For more event and ticket information, go to www.rotoruagardens.org.nz.