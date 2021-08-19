Rotorua kindergarten excited to nurture sunflowers to be as big as can be

There will be 11,694 kindergarten children around the country sowing sunflower seeds with the Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergarten Project. Photo / Supplied

Many local young ones will be excitedly nurturing and measuring as they work hard to grow sunflowers over the next few months.

Daltons is hoping to bring smiles to the faces of more than 11,694 kindy children around New Zealand with its 2021 Sunflowers in Kindergartens Project which launched this week.

The project aims to help grow future generations of gardeners by educating kindergarten children about gardening and providing them with hands-on learning opportunities.

There is a fun, competitive component to the project, whereby the 236 participating kindergartens will compete with others in their region to grow the tallest sunflower and widest sunflower heads.



This year 1419 children are taking part through 31 kindergartens in Central North Island.

This includes Rotorua's Central Kids Fordlands, Central Kids Kindergartens Elstree, Fairview Park Kindergarten, Owhata Kindergarten and Selwyn Kindergarten.

The project started on Monday 16 and runs until December 7, with winners announced December 9.

This is the sixth time Daltons has run this popular project.

Fairview Park Kindergarten head teacher Julie Graddy says their kindergarten has taken part for most of the years and is a silver award enviroschool.

"Part of what we do at kindy is teaching the kids about looking after our Earth, planting and seeing it grow. It's all very much part of what we do."

She says the kids love seeing the sunflowers that grow.

"We usually grow them in a big line along our fence, and they will go out there and measure themselves against it.

"They also take sunflowers home and take photos with them."

Julie says teaching our young ones about the environment is important because our planet is in "dire straits" and we need to be taking care of our Earth, which includes the next generation.

Daltons general manager Colin Parker says, "With the announcement of the latest Covid lockdown, we remain committed to supporting the kindergartens during this time to grow the best sunflowers they can.

"We hope that once children can return to their kindergarten, that the project brings a little bit of joy and a smile to their faces as they begin to grow their sunflowers."



The project provides a platform for children to learn about gardening practically, developing skills and a basic understanding of plants by sowing seeds, learning about germination, caring for seedlings, planting them out and daily care of their plant.

Teachers can also integrate aspects of the project into their learning curriculum.

Eleven kindergarten associations throughout New Zealand are taking part.

Associations include, Auckland Kindergarten Association, Central Kids Kindergartens (Central North Island), Kidsfirst Kindergartens (Christchurch), Dunedin Kindergartens Incorporated, Inspired Kindergartens and Home-Based Education (Tauranga), Kindergarten Taranaki, Marlborough Kindergarten Association, Nelson Tasman Kindergartens Association, Northland Kindergarten Association, Waikato Kindergarten Association, Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens (Wellington).

Colin says, "The Covid lockdowns have taught us how much of a sanctuary our gardens can be.

"We hope children will take their newly-found gardening skills home and create their own little sanctuaries, whether it is growing veggies with their family or planting colourful flowers to brighten up their backyards."

A free starter pack is sent to each participating kindergarten and includes everything the children need, including Skyscraper Sunflowers seeds provided by project partner Kings Seeds.

This sunflower variety can reach up to 4-5m high, with stems that can be thicker than your arm.

Their golden-petalled flower heads can measure up to 45cm across and weigh several kilos.

Teachers are supported throughout the project with regular newsletters full of sunflower information along with learning sheets, how-to videos, and fun activities to integrate into the learning curriculum and share with their kindy kids.

Regional winners with the tallest sunflower and the sunflower with the widest head will receive prizes from Daltons, The Warehouse and new Project partner Gardena, and all participating kindergartens will go in the draw to win a prize pack.

At the end of the project, each kindergarten also nominates a "Daltons Best Little Gardener", to receive a certificate and prize pack, courtesy of Daltons.