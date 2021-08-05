Glenholme School proudly displays creations from the magic of glass art

Glenholme School's senior students perform kapa haka items as part of the exhibition opening. Photo / Andrew Warner

The science, magic and artistry of glass art has been brought to pupils at Glenholme School, who were proud and excited to share their fabulous creations.

Glenholme School's senior students (Year 5 and 6) opened an exhibition called The Stories Through Glass of their glass creations at the school on Wednesday morning.

This year, the school's Whakapoungakau Team of tamariki (Year 5 and 6) have been part of an art-focused Creatives In Schools initiative.

Tamariki have worked alongside Jayne Baume, a local artist who has been teaching them all about the science, magic and artistry of glass.

Every student has attended four workshops with Jayne.

They have learnt not only how glass transforms under different heat conditions, but have also had the chance to create four different pieces of artwork, using these different techniques.

With Jayne's help, tamariki have created pieces of artwork that reflect their own unique stories about the things they connect with.

As part of the learning journey, the pupils have also worked collaboratively to create three special classroom display pieces.

Each class piece tells its own story about the learning community within it.

Local artist Jayne Baume with a range of the creations she helped the pupils make. Photo / Andrew Warner

Friends and whānau of Glenholme School and special community members were invited to the opening to join the celebration.

During the exhibition opening, principal Sarah Thompson said, "We are here to celebrate your work and the opening of our beautiful exhibition The Stories Through Glass.

"Our tamariki have done planning and made four pieces each of glass art.

"They have had a wonderful experience working in a medium they wouldn't normally get to use."

Sarah said she had seen the exhibition and everything looked beautiful, and the pupils were proud and excited to take their creations home to their families at the end of the week.

Jayne Baume said it had been a wonderful two terms and she couldn't believe how much they had managed to achieve.

She gave a few special gifts to some pupils who had worked hard and been a lot of help to her throughout the process - Te Tai Savage, 11, Alyana Tejero, 11, Tiffany Briones, 10, Amy Yin, 11 and Lucas Jensen, 10.

Teacher Kylie Laxton-Blinkhorn said it was special that the children had all told a story through their glass art and that it was something they would have for a lifetime.

She said there were 500 plus pieces of art on display.

There was plenty of thanks given to Jayne, the teachers, and the Ministry of Education and the Creatives In Schools initiative.

A blessing was done by local Te Arawa kaumātua, and then children were able to go through the exhibition and show any family members.

Te Tai Savage, 11, said he enjoyed bonding with his friends more through the creation of glass art and it was fun getting to see each other's art on display.

Amy Yin, 11, said she created some glass flora and it was exciting to see her work as part of an exhibition.

Alyana Tejero, 11, said she had created glass art which represented her Filipino heritage and she felt amazed to see her work displayed.

Tiffany Briones, 10, said she had enjoyed making a range of art with different kinds of glass and she was proud of the results.

Lucas Jensen, 10, said he thought it was great they had learnt something new in each workshop and he was amazed as he had never seen any of his work with so many other pieces around it before.