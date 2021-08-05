Aroha String Quartet and Rachel Vernon on clarinet bringing music to ears

Aroha String Quartet: Haihong Liu (violin), Konstanze Artmann (violin), Zhongxian Jin (viola), Robert Ibell (cello), with Rachel Vernon (clarinet). Photo / Supplied

The sounds of a string quartet and clarinet will fuse to bring a programme of beautiful music arrangements to life.

The Aroha String Quartet is coming to Rotorua and will be performing with clarinettist Rachel Vernon.

The Aroha String Quartet is firmly established as one of New Zealand's finest chamber music ensembles.

Founded in 2004, this Wellington-based quartet is known for its passionate musicality, impressive technique and multicultural innovation.

Haihong Liu and Zhongxian Jin are original members of the quartet. Robert Ibell joined the group in 2009 and Konstanze Artmann in late 2018.

The Aroha String Quartet is committed to presenting string quartet works ranging from Western classical and avant-garde repertoire to traditional Chinese folk music, as well as works for larger forces through collaborations with numerous high-profile musicians.

The Aroha String Quartet performs regularly throughout New Zealand.

In 2014, it performed five concerts as part of Chamber Music New Zealand's Kaleidoscope series.

Overseas trips have seen it participate in the prestigious International Summer Academy in Austria in 2010, give concerts and masterclasses in China in 2010 and 2013, and perform at the Huntington Music Festival in Australia in 2011.

The Aroha String Quartet runs the annual ASQ International Music Academy, a week-long chamber music course.

The quartet's second ASQ International Academy in Asia took place in Zhongshan, China, in January 2019.

Chinese-born NZSO first violinist Haihong Liu is a graduate of the Beijing Central Conservatory of Music in the People's Republic of China, where she won the China National Chamber Music Competition in 1995 with the Beijing String Quartet.

As a member of that ensemble she enjoyed a varied international career of concerts, festivals, and competitions throughout China, as well as major cities in Asia and Europe.

After six years teaching as a violin and chamber music lecturer at the Xinghai Conservatory of Music of Guangzhou, Haihong emigrated to New Zealand with her family in 2001, initially joining the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra as sub-principal first violin, and moving to the NZSO in 2002.

Konstanze Artmann (violin) was born and raised in Germany.

Her violin studies included teaching and performance diplomas at the Higher College of Music in Salzburg (Austria) and at the Utrechts Conservatorium in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

She also undertook postgraduate study at the Koninklijk Conservatorium at The Hague.

Since completing her studies, Konstanze has worked professionally in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands in various orchestras and chamber music ensembles before coming to live in Wellington with her Kiwi husband in December 2007.

She is principal second violin in Orchestra Wellington and teaches violin at her own studio.

Zhongxian Jin (viola) is a sought-after violin teacher with studios in Wellington and Auckland. He travels regularly to China and Taiwan for festivals, masterclasses and coaching chamber ensemble and string orchestras.

Before moving to live in New Zealand with his family in 2001, Zhongxian was a violin professor for 16 years at the Xinghai Conservatory of Music in Guangzhou, China.

He has been the violist of the Aroha String Quartet since its inception in 2004.

Robert Ibell (cello) was born in Dannevirke and brought up in Palmerston North. While training there as a school teacher he learned cello from Judith Hyatt in Wellington.

From 1986 to 1992 Robert lived in London, studying cello.

He played at music schools and in masterclasses, taught, gave recitals and played in professional and amateur orchestras.

From 1993 to 2019 Robert was a member of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

He is now a cello teacher, chamber music coach, adjudicator and freelance performer.

Robert is a member of the Aroha String Quartet, square piano/cello duo Hammers & Horsehair, baroque ensemble The Queen's Closet, contemporary music group Stroma, and indie-folk-rock band Milkthistle.

Rachel Vernon has held the position of principal bass clarinet in the NZSO since 1995.

She has recorded for Radio New Zealand and Re-Sounz and performed as a soloist with the Wellington Chamber Orchestra and the Manawatu Sinfonia.

Rachel studied in London and freelanced with orchestras including Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and Scottish Opera Orchestra.

She was sub-principal clarinet with the NZSO from 1989 to 1991.

The details

What: Aroha String Quartet with Rachel Vernon (clarinet)

When: Monday, August 16, 7.30pm

Where: The Monarch Room (next to Prince's Gate Hotel), Hinemaru St

Tickets: Door sales from 7pm at venue – cash or internet banking only, $35 adults, $15 tertiary students 18-25 years, school-age children free

Programme

Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A major K581

Piazzolla: Oblivion for Clarinet & String Quartet

Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in B minor Op 115