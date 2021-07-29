Choirs come together for afternoon of eclectic music programme

The NZ Male Voice Choir. Photo / Supplied

Two choirs will be fusing together to share the joy of singing in a choral setting, with a concert featuring something for everyone.

The NZ Male Voice Choir will combine with the Rotorua District Choir for one concert.

Rotorua District Choir conductor Evelyn Falconer says the concert will feature an eclectic mix of music, such as classical pieces, opera choruses, musical theatre and jazz.

She says this is the first time these two choirs have come together for a joint concert.

The choirs will be performing both separate and combined pieces.

Evelyn says this concert was supposed to take place last year but was moved due to Covid, and an afternoon event was decided on since Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is being held in the evening.

The NZ Male Voice Choir has been going for many years and is made up of men from all over the country who meet together once a month in different locations, then usually do a concert in that town, she says.

She can't remember the last time the NZ Male Voice Choir had a concert in Rotorua, and says it is a rare occasion not to be missed.

"It's great music and it's going to be a fun concert. It will be a really enjoyable afternoon."

She says there will be about 35 performing in the Rotorua District Choir and about 30 in the NZ Male Choir.

The NZ Male Choir is formed from auditioned members with choristers from Southland to Northland.

The choir fosters and maintains an enthusiasm for male choral singing, singing pieces composed or arranged for male voices, usually Tenor 1, Tenor 2, baritone and Bass.

Most members also belong to other choirs or musical societies.

A professional music team manage the musical quality and performance of the choir, taking rehearsals and directing performances and vocal training.

The choir tours nationally and internationally with a tour of the South Island planned for 16 September to 3 October this year.

The Rotorua District Choir was founded in October 1960 as the Royal Choral Society.

The Rotorua District Choir. Photo / Supplied

Its first work was a Schubert mass conducted by the late Nick Carter and in 1962 the choir was renamed the Carter Chorale in his honour.

In 1990 the name changed to Rotorua District Choir to encompass the larger surrounding areas members travel to choir practice each Tuesday night.

At present its three conductors are Elizabeth Pilaar, Evelyn Falconer and Jess Bradley.

The choir normally performs three concerts a year.

The details

- What: NZ Male Voice Choir and Rotorua District Choir

- When: Saturday, August 7, 2.30pm to 4.30pm

- Where: Western Heights High School hall

- Tickets: $20, www.eventfinda.co.nz or at the door