Community support propels Waitangi Day festival in Rotorua

Waitangi – For the Love of the People is offering even more this year thanks to the support of the community.

Ōhinemutu is once again set to host Rotorua's official Waitangi Day event with a massive line-up of live music and entertainment, kai, stalls, activities and demonstrations for the whole family to enjoy.

A statement from organisers said the event would feature a strong Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa whānau influence supported by the wider community of cultures living in Rotorua.

Eight themes will be showcased promoting environment, visual arts, food and beverage, health and wellness, history, performing arts, language and sports and games.

Tūnohopū Marae chairwoman Norma Sturley said more than 5000 people enjoyed last year's inaugural event, which allowed locals and visitors alike to experience the treasures of Ōhinemutu, while acknowledging our country's history.

"We received such a positive response to last year's event and a lot more of our community groups and businesses are keen to get on board.

"Not only to promote what they do – but to bring everyone together. After a challenging 2020 from the impact of Covid-19, this event will be a positive way of coming together and encouraging a promising new year."

Local singer Krissie Knapp will MC the stage performances, including popular returning act, Tempist Fugit; Remaster, kapa haka, Cook Island, Hawaiian and Tahitian dance; Taiko and African drumming, and Rotorua International Choir.

This year's Waitangi – For the Love of the People features a bigger section of visual arts and more interactive activities for people to participate in including an Amazing Race challenge, waka rides, face painting, Māori cooking lessons with MasterChef NZ winners and sisters Karena & Kasey Bird, along with tā moko, weaving and carving demonstrations, and local artist Taumata Solomon will be back to paint another large bath house mural.

"Special thanks to our platinum sponsor, Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust, along with our gold sponsors, One Foundation, Pukeroa Oruawhata, Ngāti Whakaue Endowment, Ministry for Culture & Heritage, and Rotorua Lakes Council for the funding to make this event possible," Sturley said.

Waitangi – For the Love of the People will take place on Saturday February 6, from 10am to 3pm at Ōhinemutu and entry is free.

