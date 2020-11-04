Rotorua couple Dave and Lesley Hubbard enjoyed 44 years of local musical theatre work

Lesley and Dave Hubbard have been involved with musical theatre in Rotorua since 1976. Photo / Andrew Warner

Late nights, hard work and plenty of fun in the local musical theatre world have always been worth it for Dave and Lesley Hubbard.

Lesley and Dave have been involved with musical theatre in Rotorua since 1976.

Dave is a life member of Rotorua Little Theatre and they are both life members of Rotorua Musical Theatre.

However, Dave and Lesley will soon be moving to Matamata for the next chapter in their life, moving to a lifestyle village so they can travel a lot more around the country in their motor home without having to worry about security.

They fell into their involvement with the theatres when a fellow electrician of Dave's suggested he help with lighting at the theatre and a colleague of Lesley's at the hospital suggested she help with the children's choir.

There was no looking back from there, and they have thoroughly enjoyed their musical theatre journey over the past 44 years.

Lesley says she has done pretty everything in the theatre except for wardrobe mistress and working in the bar. Dave has always done lighting and has been on the committee.

When asked what they enjoy about being a part of local musical theatre, they said one thing was the community feel.

"When we joined we were new to Rotorua and it gave us a social base. Some of the people we first met here we are still close friends with now.

"We got to know many people across the whole country, because it's a nationwide community."

Lesley says you get to learn from a lot of people who come in.

"I also love seeing how a lot of people have grown and flourished over the years, and gained confidence.

"People that have perhaps come in to help move props and next thing they are singing in a show - I enjoy seeing those progressions in people's confidence and ability."

Dave says from a show and technical perspective one of his highlights was Les Misérables.

They were both awarded a Merit Award by Musical Theatre New Zealand, and at the time were one of very few couples to be awarded it.

Dave says throughout all of this, their two children were brought up through the theatres too, with their son doing lighting and their daughter a dancer.

"It's a great family thing, and they still retain an interest."

Lesley says you get people from every walk of life through the theatre and you are all there for the one purpose of putting on a great production for the paying public.

Outside of all this, Dave says he had his own theatre lighting business and did quite a lot of different events around the country - including being in the lighting team for the 1990 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

A farewell is being held for Dave and Lesley at Casablanca Theatre on November 14.

"It will probably be a bit emotional but it will be nice to catch up with people.

"It's been a big part of our lives for 40 odd years, but we are ready for the next step.

"It's been a lot of fun, a lot of late nights and a lot of hard work, but always worth it.

"We will come back to see shows. We haven't cut ties and it's not like we are going to Timbuktu."

They say they will possibly carry on with musical theatre involvement in Matamata but to a lesser extent, depending on their travels.