Rotorua youth with passion for singing and performance are fundraising

The Rotorua Accelerando Programme 2021 at Shambles Theatre during school holiday tuition. Photo / Supplied

The community is being called upon to help youth with a passion for singing and performing to continue honing their craft.

The Rotorua Accelerando Programme 2021 is a group of 30 students aged 13 to 18 attending local mainstream and kura kaupapa education.

Thirty high school students were selected from Rotorua Girls' High School, Rotorua Boys' High School, Lakes High School, John Paul College, Te Wharekura O Ngāti Rongomai and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Ruamata.

These students spent a week together during the April school holidays immersed in vocal and stagecraft tuition under the tutelage of world-renowned experts.

For the rest of the year, The Rotorua Accelerando Programme 2021 will be showcasing their talents and fundraising along the way for future programmes.

This inaugural programme was delivered under the Youth Opera Aotearoa Trust - a newly-formed charitable trust that supports young high school performers to develop vocal excellence and to set them on their music journeys.

It is the result of many years of planning by programme vocal director Ian Campbell and trust chairwoman Liz Carrington.

Trustee Deb Rowles says the collective impact and wellbeing outcomes of music and singing, and a passion for developing and supporting young people, were the main drivers for the development of the programme.

Being able to bring world-class vocal tuition, performance and further study opportunities in a way that was accessible by all was vital to the trust.

With local support and funding the programme cost for the week was able to be just $50.

Deb says the success of the 2021 programme has been incredible.

"Thirty young people connected by music and song have asked the programme organisers to continue with workshops and masterclasses throughout the rest of the year.

"To see this happen, the group are looking for opportunities to fundraise to meet the financial costs involved."

The first fundraising concert will be held at Level 13 Theme Rooms and Costume Hire on Saturday, May 15, at 6.30pm.

Money raised will go towards funding their first weekend masterclass in July.

Tickets are $20 and can be booked at events.humanitix.com.

If you would like to support this programme and the talented young people involved, you can make a donation, provide sponsorship or book an event by contacting Liz Carrington at lizmacarrington@gmail.com or call/text (027) 292 1190.

