Rotorua Community Hospice memorial helps families reflect and heal

The Rotorua Community Hospice. Photo / File

Families were able to reflect and take a step towards healing at an annual memorial service.

Rotorua Community Hospice held its annual memorial service recently at Novotel Rotorua, to remember loved ones who had passed away in the last year.

Fundraising and marketing manager Jessica Meade says the ceremony includes a message from Rotorua Hospice's chief executive Jonathon Hagger, readings from hospice team members, and blessings of messages from the Remembrance Trees, which were in Farmers during the Christmas period.

Guests were also invited to light a candle in memory of their loved one and take a native seedling to plant in their memory.

She says about 180 people went along to the ceremony.

"It's a time to reflect for families whose loved ones have been in hospice care.

"It can be another part of the healing process for whānau. Everyone who attends is there because they are grieving for someone, and that is a relatable experience for all who are there.

"Also, knowing that the hospice hasn't forgotten those that are in our care, they are not 'just a number'."

Jessica says there has been really positive feedback, and one woman has written to the hospice saying it was very "settling" for her to be part of the memorial service.

To help keep its service going for the community, Rotorua Community Hospice has its glamorous fundraiser coming up with a night of dance.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice sees 20 Rotorua people with little or no dance experience paired up, given professional dance training, and asked to perform at an evening fundraiser.

Four celebrity judges score each couple to determine an overall winner.

After a year's hiatus due to Covid-19, the event is back this year for the fifth time.

Tickets will be on sale at the end of June.

The event is on August 7 at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre.

Follow Harcourts Dancing for Hospice on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarcourtsDancingforHospice or check out www.rotoruahospice.co.nz for all the latest updates.