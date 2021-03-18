Rotorua Age Concern's Positive Ageing Expo back this weekend

The Positive Ageing Expo when it was held at the Energy Events Centre. Photo / File

A "one-stop shop" for Rotorua's elders and their loved ones will be popping up this weekend.

The annual Positive Ageing Expo is on tomorrow at the Parksyde Community Centre.

Age Concern Rotorua, with support from Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust, is holding the expo which will feature more than 20 stalls focused on positive ageing, activities and demonstrations, entertainment, and a cafe.

Rory O'Rourke, Age Concern Rotorua manager, says last year's March expo was postponed until November due to Covid.

"But we found that even in November our elderly were not venturing too far away from home, so it was postponed again."

He encourages people to come along because it is a "one-stop shop for them to find out about things that can help them".

The exhibitors have an emphasis on health, wellbeing, lifestyle and social connection, as well as services available for seniors.

Just some of the booths include Counterpunch Parkinsons, Dementia Lakes, Kiwi Coffin Club Charitable Trust, Coffin Club Rotorua, Rotorua Hospice, Family Focus, Nutrition Foundation Rotorua and Heart Foundation.

"Whether you're 60 plus or supporting a loved one, you're sure to find useful information at the expo."

He says they are also in real need of more volunteers, especially younger ones for services such as shopping.

Rory says many of their volunteers are of an age where they were struggling to carry their own shopping bags, let alone anyone else's.

However, the referrals Age Concern Rotorua is receiving have been higher needs, such as higher cognitive deficit and decreased mobility.

The details

- What: Age Concern Rotorua Positive Ageing Expo

- When: Saturday, March 20, 9.30am to 3pm

- Where: Parksyde Community Centre, 9 Tarewa Place

- Free entry