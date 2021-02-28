Age Concern Rotorua celebrates official opening at new premises

People celebrate Age Concern Rotorua's opening with a Garden Party theme. Photo / Supplied

There were plenty of bonnets and floral attire as people came together to celebrate the official opening of Age Concern Rotorua at its new premises.

And the organisation has already experienced some benefits from its new home - 5 Tarewa Place.

Age Concern manager Rory O'Rourke says, "Initially we were apprehensive about the move but now that we are here it has been excellent.

"We have found that we have a great deal more foot traffic and many elderly did not know we existed or what we did as far as our core programmes go.

"We are considering extending our hours to the full five-day week as we seem to be much busier than at our previous premises."

Rory says it was great to see such a wonderful turnout at the official opening.

He says the response from those who attended, which was about 70 people, was extremely positive and they had some of the cast of John Paul College's production Chicago perform, as well as the Rotorua Musical Theatre.

Rory says a garden party theme was chosen for the event to celebrate the event outdoors on their extensive back lawn.

"Also because we wanted the attendees to be able to dress up in appropriate attire for a garden party, which included bonnets. The food we served was also conducive to a garden party.

"As our move was stage one of the development of The Whole of Life Hub for the Elderly, we will be involved in the further development of this exciting concept.

"We hope to increase our membership and the number of volunteers we have because the 10,000 over 65s in Rotorua will only grow and our services become more needed so we need to expand with the growth."

He says Age Concern Rotorua has an expo coming up on March 20 which will be another opportunity to increase its membership.

"We recently employed a social connection co-ordinator who will oversee the increasing number of social connection projects."

In New Zealand Age Concern was founded on September 9, 1948, in Dunedin.

It began in Rotorua in 1984 as Rotorua Council for the Elderly, with considerable financial support from Rotorua Pakeke Lions they were able to buy the property at 1333 Eruera St.

It became an incorporated society in 1991, as Age Concern Rotorua District Inc.

At the opening Rory said, "Today we celebrate the journey of Age Concern New Zealand and our own journey which began all those years ago.

"I would like to thank my absolutely fabulous staff who always go above and beyond and are all so caring and empathetic."

Rory also thanked the Rotorua Lakes Council for the large part it had played in making Age Concern what it was today.

Age Concern Rotorua operates locally with a council of seven to nine voluntary members, employs five part-time staff and plans to consolidate and increase services as funding permits.

The organisation is supported by a team of more than 80 volunteers involved in its various services and operations.