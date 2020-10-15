Age Concern Rotorua seeking volunteers with handyman skills

Age Concern Rotorua manager Rory O'Rourke. Photo / File

Age Concern Rotorua is calling for people with practical skills to put their hands up and use their abilities to help out the community's elderly.

Manager Rory O'Rourke says Covid-19 has played havoc with many of Rotorua's older folks' lives.

Age Concern Rotorua's current challenge is that it offers a Gold Card Service for its members, but the number of people who can offer the service has diminished since the nation came out of lockdown.

"We are on the lookout for keen, reliable people who enjoy helping others and have a variety of skills and expertise gained during their life prior to retirement.

"So many of our older folk have no family around, and because they are staying in their homes longer they can be really stuck when it comes to accessing help."

Rory says Age Concern Rotorua often gets calls from its members needing help with simple jobs around the house which they are no longer able to manage.

Examples include needing a light bulb changed, a tap washer changed, a small shelf put up, some gardening done, housework, garden pruning and small painting jobs.

Those who would be happy to sign up as volunteers for these sorts of jobs around the house can get in touch with Age Concern on (07) 347 1539 and arrange to pop in and have a chat.

"We do a police clearance and reference check, and have a chat around how we manage requests for help etc."