Rotorua's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice returns after being cancelled in 2020

Polly Delfim and Rawiri Bhana at Harcourts Dancing for Hospice in 2019. Photo / File

Get your dancing shoes on, Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is back.

The popular event returns on August 7 at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre. Back for its fifth year, the event has become a highlight of the winter season.

Dancing for Hospice pairs 20 Rotorua people with little or no dance experience into 10 couples. They are professionally trained over 14 weeks to perform for one night only. Four celebrity judges score each couple to determine an overall winner.

The event planned for 2020 was cancelled due to Covid-19.

"It was really disappointing to cancel last year's event, so we are thrilled to be back in 2021," Rotorua Hospice fundraising and marketing manager Jessica Meade said.

"We are sure the Rotorua community will be very excited to be able to add Harcourts Dancing for Hospice back into their 2021 social calendar."

About 2100 people packed the Energy Events Centre for the 2019 Dancing for Hospice event. Photo / File

Harcourts Rotorua has also continued its support into the fifth year.

Director Erin Kingston said: "Harcourts Rotorua has been a long-term sponsor of the outstanding service and support that Hospice provides throughout all levels of our community.

"We feel privileged to be a part of something so special whereby a large number of people give their time voluntarily to ensure this great organisation continues that support.

"We are excited to be continuing our fifth year sponsoring the annual Harcourts Dancing for Hospice fundraising event in August."

Returning as dance instructor and choreographer, Troy Smith will put the dancers through their paces and guide them from initial practices right through to the big night.

They will be supported by a few more dancers and instructors who will offer advice on styling and timing.

"I'm really excited to be involved again," Smith said.

Kylie Allpress and David Remmerswaal were a fan favourite in 2018. Photo / File

"It's so great to see how much the dancers progress over the 14 weeks. Everyone starts off pretty nervous with no idea of dance steps, to being able to perform a choreographed routine with a brand new partner in front of 2000 people. It's all for a great cause."

Table tickets have sold out for the past four years and the event has become a household name on the Rotorua calendar.

Rotorua Hospice is hoping this level of support continues for its fifth year. The goal of the evening is to raise more than $100,000 to enable Hospice to care and support more than 420 patients with a terminal illness each year.

Hospice is currently asking people in the community to be a part of the event as a dancer or sponsor.

"We always seem to struggle a little more to fill the 10 male dance spots so if you know anyone who might be interested and is well known in their area of the community, we'd love for you to get in touch," Meade said.

The dance couples will be announced in early May and tickets will be on sale at the end of June.

Follow Harcourts Dancing for Hospice on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarcourtsDancingforHospice or check out www.rotoruahospice.co.nz for all the latest updates.

If you're interested in dancing or sponsoring the event, please contact Jessica Meade at Rotorua Hospice on 07 343 6808.