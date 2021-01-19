Rotorua Community Hospice excited for 2021 after many changes in 2020

The crowd at 2019's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. Photo / File

After a tough year in 2020 and a number of fundraisers being affected, Rotorua Community Hospice is excited for 2021 and thanks the community for its ongoing support.

Rotorua Community Hospice chief executive Jonathon Hagger says in late 2020 the local hospice had a significant amount of change across the organisation with some staff members moving on to take up new employment opportunities.

"We are excited for 2021 as we have recruited excellent staff who bring skills to enhance the work Hospice does.

"We have just established a new position of health promoter who is tasked with actively engaging with community groups to discuss death and dying, and help people understand that it is a life event we all face."

He says, "The whakatauki that we embrace at Rotorua Hospice is 'Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi engari, he toa takitini - Success is not the work of one, but the work of many'.

"The ongoing support of the Rotorua community enables us to provide the services we do and we wish to say thank you to everyone who has helped us in any way – big or small."

Fundraising and marketing co-ordinator Denise Byrne says Harcourts Dancing for Hospice has been a much loved fixture of the Rotorua social calendar for the last four years.

"It was so disappointing to have to cancel last year's event so we are really looking forward to running Harcourts Dancing for Hospice again in 2021.

"We are still in the early planning stages but hope to have some news to announce soon. Watch this space!"

Kristina Crouch and Kereti Rautangata were the winners 2019's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. Photo / File

Denise says as an essential service, its team continued to work throughout 2020 which brought with it a number of challenges.

"We learned to adapt the way we operate as an organisation both from a clinical and a fundraising perspective.

"With restrictions on gatherings, we couldn't run fundraising events so had to look for other ways to raise money to allow our amazing team of nurses and healthcare assistants to continue the important work they do in our community."

There are a number of ways people can get behind or help out Rotorua Hospice during the year.

Denise says they have the good fortune to live and work in an amazing place, supported by the most incredible community.

She says 2020 was a tough year for many but the mauri and spirit shown by the people of Rotorua has warmed their hearts.

"People can support the work we do at Rotorua Hospice by making a donation or becoming a regular donor, by leaving us a gift in their will or by shopping at Hospice Shop in Eruera St.

"Other ways to support us include giving the gift of your time by volunteering or donating goods to our shop."