Rotorua's Lakeside concert is hiring - artistic director wanted for 25th concert

Lakeside 2022 is looking for an artistic director.

The organisers of the annual Lakeside concert in Rotorua are on the lookout for that special someone who will pull off what is hoped to be the best concert yet.

Next year, Lakeside celebrates its 25th concert and the Rotorua Lakeside Concert Charitable Trust is looking to fill the role of artistic director who will put together the concert.

Trust chairman Ian Edward said the Lakeside brand had achieved great success in delivering a free concert accessible to everyone in the region as well as international visitors.

He said it brought together the best of Māori, classical and contemporary music in a staged format since 1997.

Lakeside singers in 2020 (from left) Rewa Ututaonga, Krissie Knap, Nikau Grace Chater, Maisey Rika and Hollie Smith. Photo / File

Edward said the artistic director was a different person each year and was responsible for the selection, management and delivery of a programme that had broad public appeal and captured the "spirit of manaakitanga" of the Rotorua community.

"The selection of artists should reflect Rotorua's bicultural heritage and provide a showcase of the city's modern-day, multicultural make-up."

Edward said it was also important the selection of artists included current and former Rotorua personalities who had achieved recognition in New Zealand and internationally.

"The artistic director must be able to demonstrate experience in working with a professional orchestra as a conductor, consultant, performer or musical arranger."

Those interested in the job needed to fill out an application form and email it to rotorualakesideconcert@gmail.com by April 23.

Thousands attend Lakeside every year. Photo / File

Each selected applicant will be given one hour to present their proposal to the Rotorua Lakeside Concert Trust on May 5.

All those selected to present a proposal will be paid $500 plus GST to cover their costs.

Previous artistic directors have included Rawiri Waru, Rewa Ututaonga, Leon Wharekura, Richard Anaru, Tim Beveridge, Kate Ward-Smythe, Russell Harrison, Shane Cortese and Jackie Clarke.