Rotorua's Supper Club is back raising money for the Ronald McDonald Family Retreats

Supper Club

Mark it in your diaries, March 2 next year will see the return of one of Rotorua's greatest social events.

Supper Club had to be postponed this year as a result of the impacts on the hospitality industry from the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Supper Club organisers are feeling humbled all of their sponsors are back on board and ready to achieve their goal of passing the $1 million mark raised for the Ronald McDonald Family Retreats in the last 10 years.

Supper Club involves 50 tables of eight being sold to members of the public. Each table goes in the draw to find out where in the city they will be hosted for dinner.

The night starts with drinks at the Novotel Rotorua, where an auction is held and the table draw is made. Ticket holders then head to their dinner destinations to enjoy their night, with all food and drink donated by the venues.

The ticket sales are boosted with auction items, including top prizes which have in the past included overseas travel. There is also a car raffle which is sold prior to the event and drawn on the night.

All funds raised go towards the upkeep of the Ronald McDonald Family Retreats on the shores of Lake Ngongotahā, which are used as holiday homes for families of sick children who are treated at the Ronald McDonald Hospital in Auckland.

Lynley Parry prepares for the 2017 Supper Club. Photo / File

Rotorua McDonalds franchise owners Rob and Lynley Parry are behind the Supper Club event along with a committee of volunteers.

Rob Parry said they were at the start of their planning process for next year's event.

"What has blown us away is a lot of businesses have done it tough in 2020 but all our sponsors have come back on board without any qualms. It's really humbling."

He said for instance Jacqui and Jeff Alexander from Event Impressions have agreed to sponsor free of charge everything needed to make the Novotel conference room "sing" on the night.

"Being from the event industry, you can't imagine a company that's done it tougher than them. It just feels incredible that we've managed to get the old gang back together."

Parry said this year the retreats would be hosting their 3000th guest.

Rob Parry inside the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat. Photo / File

"It just shows how well used they are. With Covid last year, it was closed for a number of months and while 2020 was tough on everyone, imagine having a sick child as well as coping with Covid. A lot of those families missed out on their holidays at the retreat so this year is going to be the busiest year yet."

If Supper Club can raise a record $160,000 this year, it would have donated $1 million to the Ronald McDonald House Charities since the club's inception 11 years ago. It raised just over $150,000 at the 2020 event.

Parry said he was confident of a bigger and better event and was always in awe of Rotorua's giving nature.

"Rotorua's Supper Club fundraises more than Auckland's so it just goes to show the generosity of this community."