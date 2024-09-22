The fund’s affordable rental pathway offers grants to not-for-profits towards building rentals intended to support people on lower incomes who could not afford market rent and either could not access or did not need public housing, the ministry’s website says.
In total, $26.6 million was approved through the affordable rental pathway for 76 homes in Rotorua, the ministry said.
The homes would be “affordable” rentals for 25 years due to a ministry subsidy. Rents would be set at 80% of the market rate.
Pinnell said KiwiBuild model’s affordability helped people move from renting to owning a home for the first time.
Homeowners had a “better chance” of getting jobs and had better health and social outcomes due to having home security, she said.
“The benefits of that tenure mix in a community is you get a different demand for services. You get more shops, more local skills, more new businesses being set up in response to this different demographic ...
“This new development will also free up much-needed rental accommodation in Rotorua.”
Pinnell said there would be 10 three-bedroom duplexes with a garage and 48 three-bedroom terrace houses with a car park.
All dwellings would be designed to a minimum of Homestar 6-plus exceeding New Zealand Building Code insulation requirements, using water-efficient devices, controlling internal moisture and potentially using PV cell technology, she said.
Homes will provide ‘immediate relief’
A Home in Place statement said the development aimed to help moderate-income earners in essential service roles such as healthcare and education.
Rotorua had been grappling with a “severe” housing shortage, with the rental market “particularly strained”.
“These new homes will not only provide immediate relief to families struggling to find affordable accommodation but will also contribute to the long-term social and economic wellbeing of the Rotorua community,” Pinnell said.
A Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development spokesman said Rotorua had a “significant shortfall” of homes that had grown over a long time.
“This development will make a huge difference for the 28 whānau who can move into new, warm and dry affordable homes.”
He said the Bennetts Rd project was accepted for funding as it delivered affordable housing “at pace in an area of significant need” and was near schools, bus stations, health services, and green spaces.
He said Rotorua had experienced strong population growth but new housing had not kept up.
Rotorua’s population grew nearly 10,000 between June 2013 and June 2023, but only 2060 homes were consented in that time – and fewer were completed, the spokesman said.
He also referenced the number of eligible applicants on the public housing register ready to be matched to a suitable property.
Of these, 22 developments were either being built or would be soon while 31 were being contracted with builders, Toy said.
“Our assessment process, which has focused on best value for money and areas of greater social housing need, recognises the strong demand for social housing in Rotorua and the importance of moving whānau, tamariki and rangatahi into more suitable places to live.”
