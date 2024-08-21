Opposition to the proposal has been expressed at two public meetings with locals mainly worried about flooding, lack of infrastructure and traffic congestion.

The site was first considered for a housing project involving 80 homes in 2018 but concerns about flooding and congestion led to its eventual rejection by then-Housing Minister Megan Woods.

The Government bought the 15.9 ha site in 2022 for $8 million and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work with Watchman Residential to build a total of 350 publicly and privately owned homes in three stages. The consent granted this week relates to the first stage.

The panel’s decision, published on Tuesday, said the project sought to:

Establish 202 residential dwellings including 160 individual freehold residential lots and four lots for 42 “apartment typologies”.

Construct six private jointly-owned access lanes and six shared parking areas, and a network of new public roads.

Establish an extensive artificial wetland for ecological enhancement, recreation, flood management and stormwater treatment, to be vested as a drainage reserve with the Rotorua Lakes Council.

Create a “balance lot” for future development of the second and third stages.

The decision said it carefully reviewed all information, including extensive comments from invited parties, and decided to grant consent, finding the adverse environmental effects would be “minor” and not contrary to the objectives and policies of the district and regional plans.

What others think

The decision included a summary of comments by different invited individuals and groups.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development said it approved the application as Rotorua was one of the ministry’s priority areas.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga said there were no archaeological sites in the development area.

An artist's impression of what the houses will look like.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency was “generally supportive” of the application and the use of State Highway 36.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council said there were not any “insurmountable issues” and provided extensive comments on issues including flooding, contaminated soils and land stability.

Rotorua Lakes Council said Watchman Residential engaged with the council from early 2023 and reduced several issues it had with the proposal. The council was now “more accepting” of the development.

Watchman Residential director Marcus Jacobson addresses a public meeting in Ngongotahā. Photo / Andrew Warner

The council said traffic issues were dealt with and it was deemed stage one would not adversely affect the state highway roading network. The effects on the local roading network would be at an “acceptable” level.

The council said Watchman Residential was able to demonstrate flooding from Wateti Stream did not pose a risk to residential development on the site or increase the flood risk to properties upstream and downstream.

The council said the development could be serviced with adequate water and wastewater and the wetland was not only an opportunity to treat water but also to provide an additional public open space for those living at the development and in Ngongotahā.

Ngāti Ngararanui Trust outlined traditional, historical and spiritual association with the project site concerning Waiteti Stream and said the trust was actively working with the applicant.

Neighbours Emily Hammond, Don Hammon and Andrea Hammond raised a range of issues in separate statements including traffic congestion, flooding, rubbish, stormwater and crime.

A public meeting in January 2023 in the Ngongotahā Hall over the housing development. Photo / Andrew Warner

Neighbour Patricia Hoskings raised issues about flooding, rural lifestyle implications and public meeting commitments.

Iwi representative Guy Ngatai expressed concern about the impacts to wāhi tapu (sacred sites) and Waiteti Stream. He also raised concerns about flooding and the feasibility of the number of dwellings.

Anyone opposed to the consent has until September 10 to appeal.

