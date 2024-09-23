Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua gets its own Monopoly board

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
A Rotorua edition of Monopoly will go on sale on September 26.

A Rotorua edition of Monopoly will go on sale on September 26.

A limited-edition Rotorua Monopoly board featuring famous city landmarks and icons will be released this month.

The game is being released by RotoruaNZ and Winning Moves, the official licensee of Hasbro. It will feature the Māori language as well as Rotorua’s “rich cultural heritage, iconic attractions, famous landmarks, geothermal wonders and established businesses”, a RotoruaNZ media release said.

In an image supplied with the press release, Te Puia is in the spot typically occupied by Mayfair; the Rotorua i-Site takes the first space on the board after Go; the utilities are named after local businesses; and Community Chest and Chance spaces are labelled in te reo Māori.

The Pullman Rotorua is one of the businesses on the board. General manager Israel Suarez-Guido said in the media release that he did not think twice about getting involved.

“This is a great initiative to showcase Rotorua and the amazing places it has to offer. Rotorua definitely deserves its own Monopoly game.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The game tokens have been redesigned to represent Rotorua’s iconic features, such as a whitewater raft, a mountain bike, Skyline Luge, and the i-Site clock tower.

Graham Brownrigg, head of visitor services and experience at RotoruaNZ, said the new Monopoly edition was not just a board game.

“It’s a celebration of Rotorua’s culture, language, and heritage. Monopoly Rotorua allows players to connect with our region’s stories and language, bringing a piece of Rotorua into homes worldwide.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Monopoly Rotorua will be sold at the Rotorua i-Site Visitor Information Centre on Fenton St, at local businesses that are part of the game, and at mairotorua.com from September 26.

The Rotorua Daily Post has asked Rotorua NZ for more information about the Rotorua Monopoly board including the price to buy one.


Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post