A limited-edition Rotorua Monopoly board featuring famous city landmarks and icons will be released this month.

The game is being released by RotoruaNZ and Winning Moves, the official licensee of Hasbro. It will feature the Māori language as well as Rotorua’s “rich cultural heritage, iconic attractions, famous landmarks, geothermal wonders and established businesses”, a RotoruaNZ media release said.

In an image supplied with the press release, Te Puia is in the spot typically occupied by Mayfair; the Rotorua i-Site takes the first space on the board after Go; the utilities are named after local businesses; and Community Chest and Chance spaces are labelled in te reo Māori.

The Pullman Rotorua is one of the businesses on the board. General manager Israel Suarez-Guido said in the media release that he did not think twice about getting involved.

“This is a great initiative to showcase Rotorua and the amazing places it has to offer. Rotorua definitely deserves its own Monopoly game.”