Rotorua encouraged to get behind Bee Aware Month this September

Rotorua Honey Bee Club president Kim Poynter as she looks after bee hives. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Honey Bee Club president Kim Poynter as she looks after bee hives. Photo / Supplied

Beekeepers are calling on bee lovers across New Zealand to take what actions they can to improve the health and resilience of Kiwi bee populations.

September is Bee Aware Month, and Rotorua Honey Bee Club is keen to be part of helping to raise awareness and share information.

The national body representing beekeepers and honey producers - Apiculture New Zealand - is asking Kiwis to "Feed the Bees" by planting bee-friendly trees and plants this spring.

Apiculture New Zealand chief executive Karin Kos says, "One of the best things Kiwi bee lovers can do for our bees is to grow bee-friendly trees, wildflowers or shrubs in their gardens or public spaces".

"This provides essential nutrition for our bee population, ensuring they can be resilient in the face of the many challenges they face."

She says they recognise that under Covid-19 alert levels bee lovers might not be able to easily access bee-friendly plants right now, so instead they want to encourage Kiwis to get out into their gardens and find a spot for a bee tree.

Once alert levels allow then people can get the tree in the ground, she says.

Rotorua Honey Bee Club president Kim Poynter says at this stage there will be a three-part Introduction to Beekeeping course starting on September 19. Registrations are essential.

The course provides information on everything a beekeeper needs to keep their bee colony alive and healthy. It covers a lot of information with handouts provided.

She says part three of the course is a practical session where they open a hive and people can learn about what they are seeing, what the bees are telling them and what needs to be done as their carers.

There will also be a display on show at Palmers Rotorua when alert levels allow, and people can keep an eye on the Rotorua Honey Club Facebook page for a video session about "Is Beekeeping for Me?"

Kim says it is important for people aspiring to be beekeepers to be aware that there is a lot to learn and it is important to do some form of a course first.

"People need to be aware of the legal requirements and the diseases that can be spread between bees and hives if they don't know what they are looking for."

A healthy bee population is important for the pollination of gardens and fruit trees, she says.

She says for those who are keen to help bees from their gardens, it is preferable that they are not using insecticides, sprays or oils on flowers as bees that visit will then take the poison back to their hive which can be destructive.

"We can plant for the bees as well, they particularly love blue and mauve flowers and there is a great range that we can plant to help bees."

Throughout September, Apiculture NZ members and supporters will be sharing information about planting for bees.

When choosing what to plant, Karin recommends people visit the New Zealand Trees for Bees Research Trust website.

Karin Kos says, "Trees for Bees has done extensive work on identifying the best plants for bees, and has produced regional planting guides, individual profiles of star performing bee plants and advice on planting for home gardeners and rural property owners.

"They offer a wealth of knowledge to gardeners and bee lovers."

Bee Aware Month is a national educational campaign initiated and co-ordinated by Apiculture NZ.

Educational resources produced for schools, community groups and families to use are available on the Apiculture New Zealand website.

Apiculture NZ is also running a Kids' Art Competition with the theme "Bees, Trees and Me" throughout the month.

The 12 winning entries from this competition will be compiled into a calendar and sold to raise money for Apiculture New Zealand's bee health research and education fund.

Some of the best bee plants

- Rosemary

- Citrus trees

- Pumpkins, squash, courgettes

- Harakeke

- Sunflowers

- Pip fruit trees

Source: apinz.org.nz