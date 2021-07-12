Police and Life Education Trust give Kaingaroa School an end of term extravaganza

The mobile pirateship playground is the work of Douglas Automotive. Photo / Supplied

Police and Life Education Trust teamed up to put on an end-of-term extravaganza for the students of Kaingaroa Forest School.

The idea came about after a visit from Life Education Trust educator Katie Knapman who wanted to do something special for the kids at the school.

"They're just beautiful kids and such wonderful teachers, and there's so much they don't have that we wanted to give something back," Knapman told the Rotorua Daily Post.

"Originally we were going to donate Harold memorabilia but it evolved into this [event]."

Senior Constable Viv Sutton helped to organise the activities for the day.

"We put out a call out into the community and heaps of people have pitched in to make the last day of term a fantastic experience."

The event's treats included a mobile pirate ship playground from Douglas Automotive, bikes and scooters from the Rotorua Lakes Council safe cycling team, a bouncy castle from Kimiora Trust and a digital art experience led by students from Yoobee College. Mitre 10 Mega Rotorua also donated beanies for every child.

All activities were provided free.

Constable Zane Roberts with Hati Iraia and Harold the Giraffe at Kaingaroa Forest School. Photo / Supplied

Police and a representative from Fire and Emergency also joined Life Education Trust's mascot, Harold the giraffe in entertaining the children.

Kaingaroa Forest School principal Marylouise Macpherson-Hall says the day was a brilliant way for the kids to end the term.

"It was a complete surprise for the kids. They knew I'd taken a phone call and I told them it was from someone who cared about their tinana.

"This is just a fantastic opportunity for our kids to access exciting new things."

Sutton said the best outcomes of the day are those that will have a more lasting impact.

"One of the supporters who came out recognised that the basketball hoops at the school are damaged and unusable.

"Now he's going to be fixing them on his own time, using his own money."

Life Education Trust is also working on providing the school with stationery packs.