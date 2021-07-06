Safer walking and cycling planned for Ōkere Falls

Safety improvements are being made to State Highway 33 through Ōkere Falls. Photo / Supplied

Safety improvements are being made to State Highway 33 through Ōkere Falls. Photo / Supplied

This summer should be safer for walkers and cyclists in Ōkere Falls, with work on a new shared path and four pedestrian refuge islands set to get under way this month.

The construction in the popular destination northeast of Rotorua is part of the State Highway 33 Te Ngae Junction to Paengaroa safety improvements project.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton said road and roadside safety improvements have been under way along SH33 since late 2017.

Last year, Waka Kotahi also introduced safer speed limits along this stretch of road, including 60km/h through Ōkere Falls and Mourea, and installation of an electronic speed sign to advise drivers of their speed as they were entered Ōkere Falls.

Proposed Hamurana Rd to Ōkere Falls shared path. Photo / NZTA

"Before starting the SH33 safety improvements and during the speed limit consultation, Waka Kotahi sought feedback from iwi, stakeholders and the community about this road and concerns were raised about traffic going too fast through Ōkere Falls, Mourea and Paengaroa," Wilton said.

"People told us they felt unsafe crossing the road at Ōkere Falls."

In March, Waka Kotahi consulted on a proposed shared path and four pedestrian refuge islands to make it safer for people to walk or bike between Ōkere Falls and Hamurana Rd.

Feedback on the proposed design was mostly positive, with people saying it was a great idea, long overdue, and vital to connect communities.

Whangamarino School principal Lorraine Northey said the new shared path and pedestrian islands would be "fantastic".

"For years, we have been worried about the safety of our tamariki walking to and from school and we are relieved to know that we have been heard," she said.

NZTA has consulted on a proposed shared path and four pedestrian refuge islands to make it safer for people to walk or bike between Ōkere Falls and Hamurana Rd. Photo / Supplied

"The safety of our tamariki is paramount and all initiatives such as these, and the reduction of speed to 60km/h in Ōkere Falls, will make it safer for our tamariki and our whānau."

Resident and Lake Rotoiti Community Association representative Jim Stanton acknowledged the efforts made to get a shared path after many years of lobbying, and was happy with the proposed safer walkway between Mourea and Ōkere Falls.

"We're really happy to have a path that safely connects our communities," he said.

"If further funding did become available, we'd like to see more safety improvements given the ever-increasing popularity of the area. However, the proposed shared path will be very much welcomed by the majority of our local residents."

Wilton said there were several important safety projects throughout New Zealand, and Waka Kotahi needed to prioritise the timing and funding available to make the biggest difference in reducing deaths and serious injuries.

"We're happy to have secured funding for these important safety improvements," she said.

"We know they will make it safer for residents, school children and families who walk or bike alongside SH33. The shared path separates them from state highway traffic and provides better connectivity between Mourea and Ōkere Falls.

"We're also installing four pedestrian refuge islands that will provide a safe place in the middle of the road to wait before continuing across the road. The shared path and pedestrian islands also provide visual reminders to motorists to slow down and be aware of other road users in the area."

Waka Kotahi has a vision where no one is killed or seriously injured on New Zealand roads. Everyone should get to where they're going safely, whether they're walking, cycling, driving, motorcycling, or using public transport.

Shared path construction – what to expect

First the contractor, Downer, will widen the road shoulder then construct a 2m-wide shared path along the edge of the road.

Once completed, the shared path will be behind a safety barrier within the 80km/h section between the Waipuna Bay lay-by and the Whangamarino School access.

Four pedestrian refuge islands will also be constructed.

During this work, there will be temporary speed limits and lane closures with stop-go traffic management in place at times to protect road users and the team on the ground.

The new shared path and pedestrian refuge islands are expected to be finished in September, subject to weather.