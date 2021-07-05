74th Annual Speech and Drama Competitions in Rotorua this weekend

74th Annual Speech and Drama Competitions is on in Rotorua this weekend. Photo / File

Rotorua's school age drama talent will be on display with the 74th Annual Speech and Drama Competitions this weekend.

Over two days at the Distinction Hotel 150 5- to 20-year-olds will participate in group drama items, reading recitals, Shakespeare, light verse, character recitals, poetry recitals, impromptu performances and more.

The premier event is the 'Performer of the Year Award' which takes place on Sunday afternoon at 1pm when senior competitors take to the stage to compete for this prestigious award.

Western Heights High School Year 13 student Ashton McGarvie is one of the 10 students competing for the title. It is his ninth and final year competing.

"The competitions are always really fun, where I can use skills in public speaking and acting, and hopefully win some awards.

"I'm especially excited for them this year as it was cancelled in 2020 because of Covid. It's been two years since I've competed, and I think I've improved a lot since then. Overall, it's just a really great experience and I'm looking forward to making my last competition a memorable one," he says.

Ashton has also entered the Shakespeare in costume, impromptu talk and reading at sight categories.

Competition convenor Bridget Donovan encourages the public to come along to enjoy the performances. Entry is free all weekend.

"The competition is such a good experience for the students and provides great entertainment for the audience. It is one of the only opportunities in Rotorua for students to perform and compete on stage."

"We have three experienced adjudicators that travel to judge the competitions. Every student receives notes from the adjudicators on what they are doing well and feedback on what they can work on to improve their craft."

"Three competition classes run concurrently. The main stage features our group dramas and individual character recitals in costume. They are always great fun to watch. Plus, we have two other rooms for the poetry recitals, readings, speeches and improvisation performances."

"We finish the two days of competitions with a prizegiving where more than 50 trophies and scholarships are presented."

Event Information:

What: Rotorua Speech and Drama Competition

Where: Distinction Hotel, 390 Fenton St, Rotorua

When: 8.30am-late Saturday, July 10, and 8.30am–5pm Sunday, July 11.

Cost: Free