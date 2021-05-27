Talented kids encouraged to take to Speech and Drama Competition stage

Francis Larkin performs at the 2018 Rotorua Competitions Society Speech and Drama Competition. Photo / File

Children with a love for performing and a dream to showcase their talents to the community are being encouraged to enter this year's Rotorua Speech and Drama Competition.

The competition is held annually for school-aged children, and provides experience in and exposure to the performing arts and public speaking.

This will be the 74th competition since 1946.

Rotorua Competition Society secretary Rachael McGarvie says there is a wide range of competition classes.

Children can choose to perform poetry recitals, impromptu performances, group dramas in costume, prepared readings, reading at sight, bible readings and dramatic character monologues in costume.

This year the competition has also added prepared speeches as a category. Depending on age, the prepared speeches are between two to four minutes in length.

Rachael says students can compete in up to six classes.

"The competition is open to all school-age students, they don't need to be in private drama classes or do drama at school.

"Competitors select what they want to perform. This can be material from their favourite poet or author, or they can perform their own material."

The competition syllabus is available on the Rotorua Competition Society website, with more information and requirements of entry.

Entries are done online and close on June 11.

"We expect there will be more than 600 performances over the two days, with three stages running concurrently.

"We have three nationally recognised adjudicators judging the competitions. Every competitor receives a feedback sheet from the adjudicator with guidance on how to improve their craft."

Award certificates and monetary prizes are given to the top performers in each category.

Rachael says the premier event is the highly contested Performer of the Year.

This is a 15-minute performance that includes a reading, a poem and a characterisation.

The final part is a two-minute impromptu performance with the topic to be provided by the adjudicator.

The winner can go on and compete in the national competition in Palmerston North in October.

"We finish the two days of competitions with a prizegiving on Sunday evening where more than 50 trophies and scholarships are presented."

Spectators and supporters can attend for free.

"Put in your diary to come along and see Rotorua's talented youth showcase their talents."

The details

- What: 74th Annual Rotorua Speech and Drama Competition

- When: Saturday, July 10 to Sunday, July 11

- Where: Distinction Hotel

- Free for spectators and supporters. Go to www.rotoruacompetitionsociety.org.nz