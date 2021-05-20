Targa Rotorua rally zooming into city while supporting a special cause

Rotorua Community Hospice clinical director Sue Taylor (left), Race4Life general manager Viv James and Rotorua Community Hospice chief executive Jonathon Hagger. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fast, fun and fundraising all come into play as Targa Rotorua comes to the city.

Tomorrow and Sunday the rally will be held in Rotorua, and Race4Life is the chosen charity for Targa NZ.

This registered charity fulfils the wishes of palliative care patients throughout New Zealand.

Race4Life general manager Viv James says the trust was asked to be the event's chosen charity in 2018 because they were a great fit for each other.

She says the motor industry is a main supporter of the trust, along with the construction industry.

During the event there are the likes of fundraising raffle tickets and auctions for the participants which go towards Race4Life.

"It's a lovely time and people are very generous to us."

She says the rally offers great days out and there will be more than 90 cars on the course throughout the weekend.

"There will be great viewing, awesome racing and it's a great way to promote rural Rotorua."

Viv visited the Rotorua Community Hospice on Wednesday morning, sharing the work of the trust with some of Hospice's nurses and patients.

She says while in Rotorua she wanted to promote the possibilities and opportunities for patients throughout the Bay of Plenty to use the trust's services.

"We have opportunities for patients who have a palliative diagnosis to approach us and talk about the last wish that they may have, so they can share and create some cherished memories with their families."

She says the trust has been going since 2015, and in that time has facilitated the wishes of more than 5000 New Zealanders, which has been an honour and privilege.

There will be plenty of excitement for some patients this afternoon, as Targa rally drivers are making themselves available to any patient who would like a ride in a rally car (not at speed).

Viv says, like everyone, their charity has been affected by Covid-19, and so any kind of support is welcome, especially transport options to help patients fulfil their wishes.

"There are heaps of businesses in Rotorua which support us when a patient wants to come to the city.

"It's a beautiful, heart-warming cause and these patients teach us so much, such as to take heed of the moment."

Targa NZ events are all about people driving their race cars on the best tarmac roads, in the best parts of New Zealand.

It consists of open road touring and competitive Targa special stages on closed sections of public tarmac road, where the competitors race against the clock, without the fear of police cars or speed guns.

The event is divided into two competitions, Classic and Modern, each with five vehicle categories defined by means of age.

A unique aspect of Targa NZ is the variety of cars - from old to new, from expensive to affordable, all driven by passionate car enthusiasts.

Cars will be on display at the Rotorua Village Green during lunch and at the end of the day tomorrow.

Targa NZ greatly admires the work Race4Life does and enjoys having them along at their event.

Rotorua Community Hospice chief executive Jonathon Hagger says at Hospice they care for patients with life limiting-illnesses, helping them to live every moment in a way that is important to them.

"The Race4Life Trust gives our patients opportunities to enjoy the experience of a lifetime, which they would otherwise not have access to, even in the last days of life.

"The generosity of suppliers and the community makes this possible".

The details

- What: Targa Rotorua 2021

- When: Saturday, May 22-Sunday, May 23, 8am to 5pm

- Where: Find course maps at targa.nz

- Free to watch