Tūrangi Police Sergeant Te Reipa Morunga (left) with Tūrangi couple Cheyenne Duff and Connor Kelly Gage and their new outdoor toilet, given to them after their old one burned down. Photo / Supplied

COMMENT:

Kia ora koutou.

After a relatively quiet time, we had a recent spike in burglaries on Gosling Gr and Te Takinga St. My team are investigating these but I need to remind people to secure their property, check their security and if you see something that just doesn't feel right please call us.

We have also had a focus on drink-driving and unfortunately, a couple of locals have had to be dealt with.

We're talking to the managers of these licensed premises that they're coming from, educating them about their responsibilities and consequences.

We want to highlight that drink-driving just isn't worth it. Plan before you go out for a few drinks, have a sober driver, and get home safely. There are serious consequences from one stupid decision including work, home life and relationships.

There have also been some positive outcomes achieved in Tūrangi lately.

Early on this month a young family trying to live off the grid had a fire in one of our rural locations and it was their outdoor toilet that burned down.

Knowing they didn't have an outdoor toilet anymore, Constable, Blake Wilson, and myself happened to come across one in the early hours of the morning while investigating a suspected burglary at the Department of Conservation yards here in Tūrangi. We spoke to local manager Dave Lumley and acquired the old outhouse from an unused track in the forest.

We transported it to their house and they were rapt as. I want to thank Dave and his team, that's what this community is about, helping each other out.

Last week, a visitor to town had his electric bike, worth more than $6000, stolen from the back of his vehicle. The good thing and what we appreciate is the work from some of our locals who supported them.

My staff picked this investigation up the next day and with some good work from the community, we had it reunited with the owner before lunchtime. A local 15-year-old has been referred to our Youth Aid services.

Lastly, with another hat on, a reminder that we have registrations for the Tongariro Junior Rugby Club this weekend. $40 registration fee and club jacket.

Come down to the Tūrangi Markets at the town centre between 9am and 12pm on Saturday or check out the club's Facebook page.

Noho ora mai.