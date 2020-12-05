Serious crash in Horohoro State Highway 30 leaves one person critically injured

POlice are at the scene of a crash were one person is said to be critically injured. Photo / File

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 30, Horohoro where one person is said to be critically injured.

Emergency services were alerted to a car that has rolled at the intersection of State Highway 30 and Apirana Rd at about 10.40am, police said in a statement.

"One person is said to be critically injured. Another person has minor injuries."

A St John spokeswoman confirmed one person had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The other person was flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The section of State Highway 30 is now closed.

SH30 HOROHORO, WAIKATO- SERIOUS CRASH - 11:25AM

We have reports of a serious crash north of Apirana Rd. Please follow directions of emergency services on-site. An update will be provided as soon as more information is available. ^EH pic.twitter.com/FjHuGJOiAK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 5, 2020

The Serious Crash Unit is on its way.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.