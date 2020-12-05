Person in critical condition after fall in Paradise Valley, Worksafe notified

A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition and WorkSafe notified after a fall at an address in Paradise Valley.
Police were called to a report about 2.20pm that someone had fallen at an address in Paradise Valley, a police spokeswoman said.
She said WorkSafe had been notified but it was not clear to police what the circumstances around the incident were.
A St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition.
A WorkSafe spokeswoman said they had been notified and were making initial inquiries to establish what their next steps would be.