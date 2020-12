Police were notified of the two-car crash at the intersection of State Highway 30 and 34 near Te Teko about 5.50pm. Photo / File

State Highway 30 near Te Teko has been cleared following a crash.

Police were notified of the two-car crash at the intersection of State Highway 30 and 34 about 5.50pm, a police spokeswoman said.

One lane was blocked for a time and a tow truck was called to the scene, she said.

One person was taken to Whakatāne Hospital, however, it was not clear in what condition, she said.

Fire and Emergency NZ also went to the scene.