Police are at the scene of a crash on State Highway 1. Photo / File

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between two motorbikes on the Desert Rd.

The crash happened about 12.41pm near Tūrangi between Tree Trunk Gorge Rd and Kaimanawa Rd.

A police spokeswoman said there was no information about any injuries available at this time.

St John was notfied of the crash about 12.47pm a spokeswoman said.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene and are now treating two patients. One has moderate and the other minor injuries.