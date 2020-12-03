Pedestrian hit in Murupara taken to Waikato Hospital in critical condition

Waikato Hospital. Photo / File

A pedestrian hit by a car in Murupara remains in a critical condition.

Two people were injured after the dramatic crash in the Eastern Bay of Plenty on Wednesday night. The car that hit the pedestrian crashed again soon after in Minginui.

The critically injured pedestrian was flown to Rotorua Hospital and two people from the car were taken to Rotorua Hospital.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said today the pedestrian had since been taken to Waikato Hospital.

The male car driver was discharged yesterday and the female passenger remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and both crashes are under investigation.